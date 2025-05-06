NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM GRANTS EQUITY AWARDS

OAKVILLE, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announces that the Company has conditionally granted 319,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company and 150,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's share-based compensation plan (the "Plan"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.49, a term of three (3) years, expiring on May 6, 2028 and vest immediately.

None of the Options may be exercised nor may any of the DSUs be settled until shareholders approve certain amendments to the Plan made by the Company in connection with its migration to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in December 2024 and the foregoing grants. Accordingly, at the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"), expected to be held on June 24, 2025, shareholders will be asked to approve the Plan (including the amendments) as well as the issuance of the Options and DSUs set out in this release, all in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Following these grants, assuming ratification by shareholders and approval of the Plan at the Meeting, the Company has a total of 319,000 Options and 268,621 DSUs outstanding.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Nickel Creek Platinum Contact: Stuart Harshaw, President & Chief Executive Officer, 1-416-304-9318, [email protected]