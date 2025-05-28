NICKEL CREEK UNAWARE OF ANY MATERIAL CHANGES

OAKVILLE, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

