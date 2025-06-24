Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

OAKVILLE, ON, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 24, 2025.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at five;

electing each management-nominated director;

approving the Company's amended Share-Based Compensation plan and all unallocated entitlements;

approving certain stock options and deferred share units issued pursuant to the amended Share-Based Compensation Plan prior to its approval by disinterested shareholders at the AGM; and

appointing McGovern Hurley LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The five directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach and David Peat. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Mark Fields 2,922,819 28,473 99.04 % 0.96 % Stuart Harshaw 2,913,911 37,381 98.73 % 1.27 % Wayne Kirk 2,911,399 39,893 98.65 % 1.35 % Myron G. Manternach 2,862,203 89,089 96.98 % 3.02 % David Peat 2,905,945 45,347 98.46 % 1.54 %

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

