Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Stuart Harshaw as New President and CEO

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, has joined the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Harshaw has over 30 years' experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. ("Vale") until 2017.

Mr. Harshaw established a record of success over a 28-year career at Vale and its predecessor firm Inco Limited, occupying senior leadership roles in operations, marketing and corporate strategy. He was responsible for creating and managing annual budgets of greater than $1.0 billion and for managing external relations with provincial and municipal governments and First Nations. Before serving as Vice President Operations at Vale's Sudbury complex, Mr. Harshaw acted as Vice President Marketing and Operations in Vale's Asia Pacific division, where he was responsible for nickel refineries in Japan, China and Taiwan and for marketing Vale's nickel products to the stainless steel, specialty alloy and battery industries. Currently, he also serves on boards of several publicly held companies involved in mineral exploration and development. Mr. Harshaw obtained his MBA from Laurentian University (where he currently serves on the Board of Governors) and a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Queen's University.

Mr. Harshaw stated, "I'm excited to join Nickel Creek and I look forward to working with the team to capitalize on the growing demand for nickel and PGMs and create value for shareholders."

Concurrent with Mr. Harshaw joining the Company, Ms. Heather White has resigned from the Company as its Chief Operating Officer and has agreed to continue her work for the Company as a consultant reporting to Mike Sylvestre as Chair of the Technical, Environmental, Health and Safety ("TEHS") committee of the Board of Directors.

Myron Manternach, Chairman of Nickel Creek, stated, "The Nickel Creek team is very enthusiastic about working with Stuart, and we believe his experience and skills are ideally suited to moving the Company forward. Stuart has extensive experience in the development and management of major nickel operations, including the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. The Nickel Creek team looks forward to continue working closely with Heather while giving her the flexibility to pursue additional professional opportunities."

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Manternach for his leadership as Interim President.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (the "Project"). The Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project which contains appreciable amounts of copper, cobalt and platinum group metals ("PGMs"). The Project is contained within the Company's contiguous mineral claims package covering approximately 147 square kilometres. The Project is located in the Yukon Territory, a favourable mining jurisdiction, and it has exceptional access to infrastructure, including the paved Alaska Highway which provides year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders and become a leading North American producer of nickel, copper, cobalt and PGMs.

For further information: Nickel Creek Platinum Contact: Myron Manternach, Chairman, 1-917-561-1560, [email protected]; Stuart Harshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer, 1-416-304-9318, [email protected]

