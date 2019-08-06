Nickel Creek Platinum announces closing of flow-through financing

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced flow-through private placement, pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 3,170,732 "flow-through" units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.0574 per FT Unit for aggregate proceeds of approximately $182 thousand (the "FT Private Placement"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1) "flow-through" common share (each a "FT Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "FT Warrant"), with each FT Warrant exercisable for one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The FT Shares and FT Warrants (and any Warrant Shares, as applicable) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The funds from the FT Private Placement will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", each as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the FT Private Placement, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

For further information: Nickel Creek Platinum Contact: Diane Garrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, 1-416-304-9318, dgarrett@nickelcp.com

