NICHI and federal government announce funding for Endaayaan Awejaa in North Bay to advance critical Indigenous housing projects in urban, rural and northern areas and address urgent and unmet needs

NORTH BAY, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, Anthony Rota, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, and National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) Chief Executive Officer John Gordon, announced a recipient of NICHI's expression of need process to address the critical need for safe and affordable urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing projects in North Bay, Ontario.

Endaayaan Awejaa, a start-up non-profit organization that provides youth and families with safe places to heal and build solid foundations for their future, received $1 million from NICHI. This funding will be put towards capacity building and enable the hiring of six dedicated staff members with a primary focus on housing and transitional support initiatives that currently support 100 youth.

Through the national process, $280.4 million out of a total funding amount of $281.5 million is being distributed to 73 projects across the country aimed at building approximately 3781 units. This funding was provided to Indigenous Services Canada through Budget 2022 and was distributed by NICHI, applying its "For Indigenous, By Indigenous" approach. NICHI brings together Indigenous-led housing, homelessness, and housing-related service delivery organizations to provide lasting solutions that address diverse housing inadequacies including homelessness for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

Over 171,000 Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural and northern areas off reserve are in core housing need according to the 2021 Census. Indigenous Peoples continue to experience core housing needs at a significantly higher rate than non-Indigenous people – with the gap between them being exacerbated by the housing and homelessness crisis and by inadequacies in distinctions-based funding. Through a For Indigenous, By Indigenous approach to Indigenous housing that recognizes Indigenous organizations are best placed to understand the needs of their communities, Indigenous Services Canada is striving to close this gap by 2030.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes, and to ensure a better future for Indigenous communities. This funding initiative is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address the social determinants of health and advance self-determination in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Articles 21 and 23.

Quotes

"The allocation and commitment of funds of $281.5 million in funds to our 73 projects, including the Endaayaan Awejaa project, achieved within a record 11 months, highlights our dedication to expediting housing solutions for Indigenous communities. Endaayaan Awejaa has been instrumental in providing holistic support and safe housing for youth in North Bay, reflecting the values of community and cultural connection that are central to our work at NICHI. We are honoured to support Endaayaan Awejaa in its mission to foster environments where Indigenous youth can thrive and grow. As the only National Indigenous Housing Organization, NICHI ensures that funding reaches those who need it most quickly and effectively through community-based knowledge and our members' thousands of years of combined Indigenous housing experience."

John Gordon

Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

"This funding enables Endaayaan Awejaa to hire a team that can focus in on the crucial issue of housing in a way that lines up with the values and traditions important to the members of indigenous society."

Anthony Rota

Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming

Quick facts

On June 8, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver $281.5 million in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas.

, the Government of announced that the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) would deliver in immediate funding over two years to address the urgent, unmet needs of Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas. NICHI held its expression of need process from late November 2023 to January 12, 2024 , and funding was allocated to 73 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. $1.1 million of the total funding amount remains to be allocated

to , and funding was allocated to 73 non-profit, Indigenous-led housing organizations by an objective, unbiased Project Selection Advisory Council who prioritized urgent and unmet housing need in Indigenous communities across the country. of the total funding amount remains to be allocated The National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc. (NICHI) is an Indigenous-led national housing organization working to ensure that all Indigenous people across Canada have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing.

have access to supports and services that provide safe, affordable, secure and dignified housing. Endaayaan Awejaa opened their doors in November of 2021, in downtown North Bay , providing youth with a safe place to develop personal and professional skills. They also provide outreach services through care packages, medicine bundles, and workshops and offer a variety of peer support programs.

, providing youth with a safe place to develop personal and professional skills. They also provide outreach services through care packages, medicine bundles, and workshops and offer a variety of peer support programs. Through this funding, additional staff members will on housing and transition support initiatives for 100 youth.

Support for projects will include funding for acquisitions of new properties and buildings, construction of new facilities, repairs and renovations, housing-related training, growing organizational capacity and administration costs.

Associated links

National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI)

Housing for Indigenous Peoples

Funding for urgent, unmet Indigenous housing projects in urban, rural and northern areas to be distributed through the National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated

Endaayaan Awejaa

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Simon Ross, Communications Director, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Justin Prest, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Inc.(NICHI), [email protected], 1-873-455-5557