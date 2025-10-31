FORT ERIE, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Airbus Helicopters in Canada is marking an important fleet modernisation milestone with Niagara Helicopters, as the operator celebrates four Airbus H130 helicopters that will support their aerial tourism operations. The completion of the fleet renewal, initially announced in 2024, supports Niagara Helicopters' continued delivery of premium aerial tour experiences over the internationally-renowned Niagara Falls landmark.

The new fleet of four H130s was celebrated alongside employees, guests, and community leaders at a ceremony at the Airbus Helicopters facility in Fort Erie. The H130 combines excellent visibility for passengers and a spacious cabin with a low acoustic footprint, a critical feature for operations near environmentally sensitive and highly-visited sites like Niagara Falls.

"For more than 60 years, Niagara Helicopters has showcased the beauty of Niagara Falls from above, and our priority is ensuring every passenger experiences it at its very best," said Anna Pierce, Vice President and General Manager for Niagara Helicopters. "The H130 is the ideal aircraft for our operation - offering comfort, visibility, and performance that allows us to deliver truly memorable tours."

"This moment represents the continuation of a trusted relationship built on partnership, proximity, and shared pride for Canadian aviation," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "We are honoured that these Airbus helicopters - which are completed right here in Fort Erie by our skilled team - continue to play a role in the Niagara story. We are proud to be a part of this 'Made in Niagara' success."

The renewed fleet further strengthens safe, reliable, and customer-focused operations in the region. Niagara Helicopters has flown millions of passengers from across the globe and remains one of Canada's most iconic tourism experiences.

The H130 is recognized as the benchmark helicopter for tourism operations. The single-engine helicopter is equipped with a Safran Arriel 2D engine and the Airbus signature Fenestron shrouded tail rotor which contributes significantly to reduced external sound. The combination of advanced technology and high visibility seating for up to seven passengers makes the H130 a favourite among operators worldwide for tourism, air ambulance, and surveillance missions.

