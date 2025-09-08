OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Airbus Defence and Space today announced a strategic financial investment in Quebec-based IPR Innovative Products Resources Inc. (IPR). This funding will drive IPR's research and development, fostering new intellectual property and creating high-tech jobs.

The investment supports Airbus' commitments under Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy as part of the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) acquisition programme.

"Advancing innovation in Canada's industrial base is key to our nation's economic prosperity," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. "This Airbus investment in Innovative Products Resources Inc., made under the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, will drive R&D in Canada's aerospace sector while creating high-tech jobs and generating economic and industrial benefits across Canada."

The STTC acquisition programme includes four new Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and the conversion of five used A330-200s. This fleet is designed to replace Canada's aging CC-150 Polaris (A310 MRTT) fleet, and will support air-to-air refuelling operations, military personnel and cargo airlift, medical evacuations, as well as strategic transport of Government of Canada officials.

"IPR's patented structural health monitoring technologies are particularly impressive, aligning perfectly with Airbus' mission to pioneer sustainable and safe aerospace solutions," said Jean-François Godbout, Managing Director, Airbus Defence and Space Canada. "This partnership, supported by our Testia subsidiary and firmly rooted in our commitment to Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy, confirms Airbus's dedication to engaging with Canadian industry for the development, production, and support of advanced products and services across civil and military aviation and space applications."

Airbus subsidiary Testia, a leader in structural integrity services, will support the development and certification of these aerospace solutions. This collaboration is set to accelerate the development of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM), a category of sensing technology that monitors loading history and fatigue damage in aircraft, vessels, structures and machinery.

"Taking an industry-leading role alongside Airbus and Testia is a significant step for us," said Paul D. Okulov, Ph.D., President & CTO, IPR Innovative Products Resources. "They continue to support our efforts to advance public safety in aerospace and other industries, increase our innovation capacity, and bring novel ideas to market. This investment accelerates our mission to deliver cutting-edge structural health monitoring and sensing technologies that will benefit not only aerospace but also vital infrastructure sectors across Canada and beyond."

In addition to aerospace, IPR plans to extend these innovations to critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, power plants, railways, and oil and gas facilities, heavy equipment, and machinery, with ongoing certification guidance from Testia.

In Canada, Airbus has a significant presence with over 5,000 employees, including over 4,000 in Quebec, at ten sites and offices, generating over C$2.5 billion in annual revenues for more than 850 Canadian companies.

