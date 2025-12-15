OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace industry, and Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation, today announced a new partnership aimed at inspiring and empowering the next generation of Canadian aerospace innovators.

The collaboration will focus on advancing an exciting shared vision: providing youth with hands-on, experiential learning opportunities that directly shape the future of aerospace education and technology.

Airbus and Ingenium – Canada’s Museums of Science and Innovation to Launch Aerospace Innovation Lab in Ottawa (CNW Group/Airbus)

Through this new agreement, Airbus will provide key support for seeding the development of a Simulation Training and Research (S.T.a.R.) Lab, at Ingenium's Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa, ON. The lab is envisioned as a flexible, creative space designed to spark innovation and practical skill development.

The core of this pilot initiative is a mentorship program where college students will take the lead in designing and testing a gamified simulation experience in collaboration with secondary students. This work will be guided by industry experts, ensuring the creation of authentic digital learning tools that will ultimately be utilized by visiting school groups and the public.

Ingenium looks forward to working closely with Airbus as we build dynamic learning experiences that inspire curiosity, creativity, and the aerospace leaders of tomorrow.

"Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation is proud to partner with Airbus in a shared commitment to inspire and empower the next generation of aerospace innovators," said Chris Kitzan, Director General at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Ingenium "Our missions align naturally, fostering curiosity, creativity, and hands-on discovery through experiences that connect youth with the science and technology shaping their world. This collaboration amplifies our dedication to innovative learning spaces where students can experiment, design, and solve real-world challenges.

"Airbus is a major employer of over 5,000 people in Canada, anchored by the A220--the only commercial aircraft program manufactured here. This deep commitment to Canadian industry drives us to cultivate the nation's future aerospace talent," said Guillaume Chevasson, CEO Airbus in Canada. "Our strategic partnership with Ingenium is an investment in youth, providing the essential skills and mentorship needed to innovate. We are excited by the potential of the S.T.a.R. Lab to shape tomorrow's industry leaders."

