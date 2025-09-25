MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Centech announced a strategic partnership with Airbus, designed to fast-track the adoption of advanced aerospace technologies through open innovation. By connecting Airbus' global business units to Canada's thriving startup ecosystem, the collaboration strengthens Airbus' incubation and acceleration approach and marks a key milestone in linking Airbus' worldwide technology network with Canada's vibrant startup community.

Centech, ranked among the world's top university-affiliated incubators, brings proven expertise in scouting, evaluating, and scaling high-potential technologies. This alliance consolidates its role as a leading deeptech hub by creating global opportunities for Canadian startups, developing partnerships that enable industry innovation, and positioning Montréal and Québec as international centers for aerospace excellence.

The collaboration also brings direct benefits to Airbus in Canada, giving teams access to startups and co-development opportunities, and pilot projects addressing real-world challenges.

"Our mission is to connect Canadian startups with world-class industry leaders to accelerate adoption and global growth," said Julian Lucchesi, Director, Strategic Partnerships & Open Innovation at Centech. "Building on earlier collaborations such as our 2022 mission with Airbus, this partnership positions Montréal as a strategic gateway for Airbus to access Canadian deeptech talent and drive aerospace innovation forward."

"Airbus is committed to working with the best startups and ecosystems worldwide to shape the future of aerospace. Our partnership with Centech provides a unique entry point into Canada's deeptech landscape, creating tangible business impact for both our global and national operations, particularly for the A220 Programme in Mirabel," said Catherine Guillemart, Head of Public Affairs, Airbus in Canada.

Together, Centech and Airbus will turn this ambition into concrete actions to accelerate the adoption of breakthrough aerospace technologies:

Scout and curate Canadian startups to address Airbus' strategic priorities, including sustainable materials, digital operations and artificial intelligence.

Support the development of pilot projects in collaboration with startups and ecosystem partners.

Host workshops and industry events to foster an open culture of collaboration across Airbus.

With this partnership, Airbus joins key partners Safran, Thales, CAE and Collins Aerospace in Centech's Collision Lab, the open innovation hub dedicated to fostering collaboration between startups and industry leaders.

