Niagara Grape & Wine Festival Turns up the Local Love for Fall 2020

Fall Discovery Pass ushers in easier socially distanced sipping Sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival brings together 20 different Niagara wineries and this year will reinvent the Grape & Wine Discovery Pass touring program. The new program offers visitors a safe, easy and interactive option for curating their September wine country adventures. With strict adherence to the use of personal protective equipment, enhanced disinfection processes, and an all-new reservation system available exclusively to Discovery Pass holders, guests can bypass lines and busy tasting rooms. Many of the 20 different Discovery Pass experiences, which include a wine tasting paired with world-class seasonal cuisine from Niagara's talented chefs, will be held outside or in private tasting areas.

In addition, Discovery Pass holders will be able to access a collection of self-guided virtual winery tours. The online content, which can be accessed either at home or at the winery, includes winemaker tasting notes, vineyard updates, interesting stories about the wineries and more.

Discovery Passes, which are valid Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from September 11 through 27, are available for online purchase at www.niagarawinefestival.com now and are selling quickly. Passes are $49 +HST and include eight wine and culinary experiences that can be selected from 20 different wineries. A food-only Driver's Pass option is available for $39 +HST. Due to the expected popularity of the program, Discovery Pass holders are encouraged to book their tastings well in advance.

RBC Brunch in Your Backyard event serves up wine, food and fun in all-new at-home experience

The two Niagara chefs who wowed guests at the 2019 RBC Brunch in the Vineyard are back at it this year with a creative take on the weekend's most leisurely meal. Erik Peacock (Wellington Court) and Ray Sygeco (incoho) will each create a signature brunch basket for two. The baskets will include a bottle of VQA sparkling wine, prepared gourmet brunch goodies and featured ingredients so participants can create something delicious on their own while watching a chef-led Zoom cooking class. The baskets will be available for pickup on Saturday, August 29 and the cooking classes will take place on Sunday, August 30. Complete menus will be posted to www.niagarawinefestival.com later this week.

According to Niagara Grape & Wine Festival Executive Director, Dorian Anderson, "With RBC's continued collaboration, we're offering Niagara residents and Ontario wine lovers safe and interactive new ways to enjoy and support Niagara's wineries and food service industry at a time when they really need us."

"Supporting small and local businesses in our communities is key to Canada's economic recovery during this challenging time," said David Day, Vice-President, Commercial Financial Services, Niagara Market, RBC. "The many vibrant Niagara Region wineries are a vital part of Ontario's local business landscape and we're excited to be a part of this year's reimagined Festival that's sure to showcase the abundance of talent and passion that can be found here."

About Niagara Grape & Wine Festival

While the 2020 Niagara Grape and Wine Festival looks a little different this year, Canada's oldest and largest wine festival will still provide Niagara residents and Ontario wine lovers with creative ways to safely experience the Festival's most popular events and activities. From a fun new approach for the beloved Grape & Wine Parade to a new initiative that will bring the festivities of Montebello Park to backyards across the province and creative new ways to enjoy and explore Niagara's wineries, the 2020 vintage of the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival will be one to remember. For complete details and to purchase RBC Brunch in Your Backyard baskets and passes for the Discovery Pass Program, visit www.niagarawinefestival.com.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 84,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Niagara Grape & Wine Festival

For further information: Dorian Anderson, Executive Director, Niagara Grape & Wine Festival, P: 905.688.0212 ext. 117, M: 905.933.5737, E: [email protected], @NiagaraWinefest; Cheryl Brean, Regional Communications, SWO, RBC, 905-220-3593

Related Links

www.niagarawinefestival.com

