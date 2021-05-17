New senior vice president brings programs expertise and leadership to client-focused team

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Suzy Pires has joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada as senior vice president, programs.

Pires joins NFP with over 23 years of risk management experience. Prior to NFP, she served as senior vice president, national program leader, for Willis Towers Watson, and senior vice president at Marsh, both in Toronto. As part of the CRS Group, Pires will utilize her commercial P&C and programs expertise to advance the team's work and deliver value to clients across industries as they face complex risks. She will report to John Belyea, chief operating officer for NFP in Canada.

"We're thrilled to welcome Suzy to the team," said Belyea. "Her programs expertise will complement the existing capabilities within the CRS Group. Our focus is on thoughtful and sustainable growth that aligns with the dynamic needs of our clients. Suzy and our growing CRS Group have the specialized expertise that clients need to navigate risk in this environment."

"NFP has emerged as an attractive destination for industry experts and I'm looking forward to contributing to the value we provide for clients and the momentum of our Canadian market expansion," said Pires. "It's an exciting time to join this team, enhance the capabilities of the CRS Group and show clients what we have to offer."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 6,000 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

For further information: Heather Valle, [email protected], https://www.nfp.com

