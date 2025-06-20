Addition strengthens NFP's construction surety advisory and solution services across North America

TORONTO, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, has appointed Darrin De Stephanis as senior vice president, Capital Solutions and Commercial Surety Growth Leader. De Stephanis, based in Vancouver, will report to Adrian Pellen, co-leader of NFP's Construction and Infrastructure (C&I) Group.

"I'm excited to welcome Darrin to NFP as we continue to expand our cross-border C&I business," said Pellen. "With his impressive background across the surety industry, Darrin is in a great position to help grow our commercial surety business and advise clients on effective capital structures. This addition supports our goal of providing surety solutions that align with our clients' needs while elevating NFP's role as a top risk manager and leading broker in the space."

De Stephanis has over a decade of experience in the surety industry, most recently as a manager of a national commercial surety portfolio at Intact. He began his career as a surety and subcontractor default insurance broker at Aon. De Stephanis is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and sits on the social committee of CFA Society Vancouver.

NFP's construction surety risk practice is part of its C&I Group, which covers the U.S. and Canada. The group is driven by a collaborative team of experts, which includes John Hyland, co-leader of NFP's C&I Group, and Thomas Henn, Head of Surety for NFP, and is focused on delivering a holistic approach to risk advisory that addresses the complex needs of North American clients.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of a global team committed to providing an exceptional client experience in construction surety," said De Stephanis. "The construction industry, especially across the U.S.-Canadian border, is facing new challenges, and clients need a partner they can trust to understand this complex moment and help them navigate the uncertainty. I'm excited to build on NFP's excellent reputation and knowledge base to create new opportunities to engage and build confidence with clients."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities.

Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of.

Visit NFP.ca to learn more.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

Josh Wozman, Head of Communications, NFP, [email protected], 415.318.6441