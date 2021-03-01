Experienced executive will collaborate with team on ambitious vision to build from successes, drive growth and expand value for clients

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that John Haas has joined the company as president of NFP in Canada. In this role, Haas will oversee all strategic and operational aspects of NFP's business in Canada, collaborating closely with the current leadership team to advance NFP's people-first culture and elevate value for clients.

Haas was previously executive vice president, Canadian Corporate Risk and Broker Leader & North American Natural Resources Leader for Willis Towers Watson. He has more than 30 years of experience working successfully with global clients to deliver strategies for managing complex risks. Prior to Willis, Haas served as a managing principal with Integro Insurance Brokers, a managing director with Marsh Canada and an executive risk underwriter with Chubb Insurance Company of Canada.

Haas succeeds Greg Padovani, who took on the role in July 2019 while the company assessed a longer-term leadership strategy. Padovani remains a member of the senior leadership team in a role focused on strategic growth opportunities and long-term planning for NFP's Canadian business.

Haas will report to Ed O'Malley, NFP's executive vice president and head of insurance brokerage and consulting, and partner directly with the following members of the existing leadership team to elevate value for the business, clients and employees.

"John is an excellent addition to the NFP family and our exceptional team in Canada," said O'Malley. "His extensive experience, depth of knowledge of the Canadian market and belief in what we can accomplish as an organization will complement the ongoing efforts of our established leadership team and the results they've produced. We're committed to the Canadian market and are making significant investments to maximize the impact for our stakeholders. The team is well positioned to elevate our ability to help companies across industries, as well as individuals, address complex risks with specialized expertise and tailored solutions."

"I'm excited to be joining NFP and have the opportunity to be part of an organization with such a clear commitment to people, growth and delivering the focused solutions clients need to address risk," said Haas. "NFP's leadership has established an impressive foundation in Canada that includes specialized expertise, deep relationships and talented people. I look forward to working together, continuing the momentum and elevating our results across the business."

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,800 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

