NFP Welcomes Industry Leaders Evan Garner and Joe Seeger to Newly Formed Complex Risk Solutions Group

Company's focus on specialty business growth through teams of specialized experts continues with strategic hires in Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced that Evan Garner and Joe Seeger have joined the company as managing directors. Garner and Seeger will lead the newly formed Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada, which provides companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy and transportation industries with solutions to mitigate a variety of risks, including those involving management liability, risk engineering, analytics and captives, to complement traditional P&C solutions.

Garner joins NFP with over 15 years of risk management experience across a variety of industries, including rail, heavy manufacturing, retail and real estate. Seeger brings over 25 years of natural resources experience, including insurance program oversight, claims management, enterprise risk management program development, and captive implementation and utilization. In these new roles, Garner and Seeger will work together to accelerate NFP's efforts to establish a market-leading CRS Group in Canada.

"Our focus remains on growing our specialty business and providing the specialized insight and market access clients need," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP's P&C division. "Welcoming Evan and Joe is an exciting way to start the year and we look forward to their contributions to the development of our specialty business."

"I am excited to be joining NFP and to be part of their growing specialty business," said Garner. "Now, more than ever, clients require differentiation in the marketplace. It is only through specialized expertise that organizations will effectively navigate the current risk landscape. I look forward to being at a company and on a team that has the commitment and resources required to deliver this value to clients."

"I'm thrilled to join a company that is so committed to developing the specialized expertise clients need, especially in industries that are critical to the Canadian economy," said Seeger. "NFP is a dynamic organization with the focus and resources essential to growth. I look forward to building something special as part of the team."

