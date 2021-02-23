NFP adds risk management expert to advance support of companies facing a variety of complex risks

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Imran Pira has joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada as a senior vice president, Management and Professional Lines.

Pira brings over 15 years of industry experience focused primarily in risk management including underwriting, client advisory and broking, and portfolio management. His expertise within executive risk specifically includes directors and officers liability, and ancillary corporate protection products such as fidelity, pension trustee and cyber liability. In his role at NFP, Pira will help to drive growth in the recently formed CRS Group, delivering specialized expertise to companies working to address various corporate risks. Pira will report to Mandeep Singh, managing director, Commercial Insurance.

"NFP is investing strategically in its specialty business across industries, products and programs," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP's P&C division. "This makes NFP an attractive destination for talented professionals like Imran who understand what clients need in an increasingly dynamic environment. He understands the specific challenges companies face, and the solutions available to address them, and he will be a great partner within our P&C team."

"I'm excited to join NFP and be part of an organization truly committed to growing its specialty business," said Pira. "I'm looking forward to sharing my expertise, learning from my new colleagues, and collaborating to deliver the exceptional solutions and services clients need to navigate complex risks."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,800 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com/Canada to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

For further information: Heather Valle, [email protected], https://www.nfp.com

