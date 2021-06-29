Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.

Holt specializes in working with clients in the rail, energy and mining markets to help them identify and manage complex risks. She joins NFP from Willis Towers Watson where she served as senior vice president, corporate risk and broking. Prior to that, she worked at Jardine Lloyd Thompson. Holt has more than 20 years of insurance and risk management experience, is a Canadian Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and holds the Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designation.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Donna join our Complex Risk Solutions team," said John Belyea, chief operating officer. "She is well respected across the industry and brings a client-centric view to everything she does. The depth and diversity of her experience assisting companies as they address complex risks will elevate the value we deliver to companies across Canada."

Picher joins NFP from Marsh Canada where he served as a senior vice president, senior client executive. In his new role with NFP, Picher counsels businesses of various sizes in the mining, construction, rail and transportation arenas to help them address exposures and secure customized solutions designed to manage and mitigate risks across multiple lines of coverage. Picher is a licensed Commercial Damage Insurance Broker through the Autorité des marchés financiers.

"I'm excited to be working with Lee to grow NFP's Complex Risk Solutions group," said Evan Garner, managing director. "Our momentum in adding experts with significant experience in specific industry verticals is good for the growth of our business and even better for our clients. More than ever, companies need partners who understand the evolving complexities of various risks and teams that can help them pinpoint challenges, mitigate complex risks and stay focused on growing their operations."

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 6,000 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

