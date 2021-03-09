TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced the launch of a new personal cybersecurity product, DigitalShield, to address the growing need for personalized cybersecurity offerings. Through a partnership with CyberScout, an industry-leading claims management provider specializing in cybersecurity, DigitalShield users have access to 24/7 support through a variety of cyber scenarios.

DigitalShield, a proprietary cybersecurity coverage offering, is designed to provide protection for a variety of cyber vulnerabilities that individuals face. The first of its kind, DigitalShield provides a package of coverage across eight cyber concerns: cyberattacks, ransomware, identity theft, cybercrime, smart devices and wearables, cyber bullying, reputation coverage, and cyberstalking. DigitalShield provides coverages from $100,000 to $1 million to help clients manage the impact of a cybersecurity event. Individuals now have an option for proactively mitigating risk with comprehensive coverage and around-the-clock customer support.

DigitalShield is now available to individuals in Canada. Individuals in the US will have access to DigitalShield later in 2021.

"We're excited to offer DigitalShield to our clients and help them address an increasingly urgent issue," said Brian Timmis, managing director of NFP's Private Client Group in Canada. "As online threats and data breaches continue to rise, protecting our clients from cyberattacks has become a top priority. By offering DigitalShield, we can work to protect clients from the most common cyberattacks with a comprehensive and cost-efficient product."

"NFP is focused on providing innovative solutions that address our clients' rapidly evolving needs," said Elissa Doroff, managing director and Cyber technical leader at NFP. "DigitalShield addresses the cyber risk challenges clients face by mitigating the risk and protecting crucial information in an all-inclusive coverage package. We're thrilled to introduce DigitalShield to our clients to ensure their coverage supports them in managing complex risks."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,800 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

For further information: Heather Valle, [email protected], https://www.nfp.com/

Related Links

https://www.nfp.com/

