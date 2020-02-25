NFP Integrates Brokerages Across Canadian Market as 'NFP'

NFP continues to execute long-term strategy in Canada, unifying business names, further integrating acquired brokerages, and elevating value for employees and clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- NFP Canada Corp. (NFP), a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions through its various licensed Canadian insurance brokerages, today announced that several of its Canadian insurance brokerages, including Capital Benefit Financial Group, Corporate Benefits Analysts Insurance Agency, Consortia Group, PBL Insurance Limited, Dalton Timmis Insurance Group, Inc., Mass Insurance Brokers Limited, McLean Hallmark Insurance Group Ltd., Elective Benefits Services, and Indemnis Trade Risk Management Limited, are adopting the NFP business name in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, where permitted by law.

This implementation marks the latest in a series of strategic initiatives of NFP Corp. across North America. The integration of employees, resources and operations under NFP positions the company to respond swiftly to shifting marketplace, technology and insurance needs, while advancing NFP's broader strategy to unite and expand its presence in Canada.

"We are thrilled to come together under the NFP brand and unify our operations in Canada," said Greg Padovani, president of NFP in Canada. "The integration of these well-established firms creates a platform for NFP that has the size, scale, and capabilities to provide a full range of insurance solutions to Canadian corporations and individuals that differentiates us in the dynamic P&C, group benefits, group retirement, private client, and personal and commercial insurance markets."

"The ongoing integration of our acquisitions is a powerful step in presenting a united front to the marketplace while highlighting our commitment to the Canadian market," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP Corp. "NFP first entered the Canadian market in 2008. Today, NFP in Canada is 750 employees strong with more growth to come. I couldn't be more excited about what we've achieved and the potential for more in the years ahead."

