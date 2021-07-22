New hires add depth and expertise, advancing the team's ability to deliver more strategic value to clients

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions to businesses in Canada, today announced Michael Whibley has joined the commercial insurance team and Brett Flande has joined the Complex Risk Solutions Group (CRS) as senior vice presidents. These additions reinforce NFP's commitment to cultivating teams of specialized experts who understand the coverage and claims needs of clients facing increasingly complex risks.

Whibley specializes in working with small to mid-sized enterprise (SME) commercial clients to help them identify liabilities and develop solutions to manage risks. He joins NFP with more than 13 years of insurance and risk management experience, most recently at RSA Canada where he served as vice president, SME & National Programs. Prior to that, he worked for Aviva Canada in various roles, including vice president, commercial branch underwriting, and Intact Insurance, where he was a commercial lines manager. He is a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP), holds the Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designation, and has served as a professor of business insurance at the Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology. Whibley reports to Mandeep Singh, managing director, Business Insurance Operations, Canada.

"We are delighted to have Michael join our P&C team," said Singh. "His underwriting background, experience in the small enterprise client space and operational expertise add the depth required to provide an enhanced service offering to our clients."

"I'm pleased to be joining NFP and working towards our collective goal to create a best-in-class SME experience for our customers," Whibley remarked.

Flande brings to NFP more than 18 years of specialized technical leadership in large, complex property and excess casualty claims in the energy sector. He joins NFP from Aon Risk Solutions, where he served as senior vice president, technical lead, providing policy wording expertise in their broking practice and serving as a global energy claims resource. Prior to that, he worked for Charles Taylor Consulting and the OIL Group of Companies. Flande reports to John Belyea, chief operating officer, NFP – Canada.

"I'm excited to be working with Brett as we enhance our claims insight and capabilities," said Belyea. "Adding an experienced professional like Brett tells our clients that we are committed to providing the advocacy they need to identify, cover and respond to complex risks in an increasingly dynamic environment."

"I believe there is tremendous opportunity in this market and look forward to delivering added value to NFP clients," added Flande.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 800 employees based in Canada, more than 6,000 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

For more information, visit NFP.ca

