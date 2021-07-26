With a strategic focus on the aerospace and aviation industries, the collaboration will provide solutions and services to the Canadian operations of global clients

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions to businesses in Canada, today announced the formation of an exclusive strategic partnership with Piiq Risk Partners (Piiq), a leading provider of insurance and risk management solutions across the aerospace and aviation industries. They will work closely with the NFP Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada to support businesses in this sector that have a presence in Canada. These companies face some of the most complex and unique risks in the world and a risk landscape that is constantly changing due to continuous technological advancements.

The NFP Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada provides bespoke strategic expertise to large corporate clients across a range of industries, including aviation and aerospace, as evolving demands and needs of sophisticated insurance buyers present significant challenges for insurance brokers. The NFP Complex Risk Solutions Group will provide domestic account servicing in Canada to Piiq's ever expanding roster of major clients, which has been well documented in the insurance press in recent months. The collaboration brings to clients a specialized understanding of the global aviation and aerospace industry, access to emerging innovative solutions, customized analytics and a differentiated level of domestic and international service.

"Clients in the global aviation and aerospace sectors need the local support of a team of specialists who are constantly creating new solutions for rapidly changing needs," said Evan Garner, managing director of the Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada.

"Piiq provides NFP in Canada a strategic entre into the global aviation and aerospace markets with specific clients and NFP's Complex Risk Solutions Group provides Piiq with an on-the-ground exclusive presence in Canada," said John Haas, president, NFP Canada.

Piiq is led by Philip Smaje and Marcel Chad, two of the world's leading authorities on risk assessment and solutions to the aviation industry.

"We're excited to establish this exclusive partnership with NFP in Canada," said Neil Maynard, senior partner, Piiq Risk Partners. "Together we can offer global clients operating in Canada the capabilities and expertise of two experienced and client-centric teams that are both driven to challenge the status quo. This alliance expands upon a shared vision to bring insight and innovation to the rapidly evolving aerospace sector around the globe."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 800 employees based in Canada, more than 6,000 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

For more information, visit NFP.ca

About Piiq Risk Partners

Piiq Risk Partners is a global aerospace (re)insurance brokerage, with offices in London and the US. It employs some of the best and most experienced people in the industry. It offers clients an independent alternative operating at global scale, driven by leading talent and technology. For more information, please visit www.piiqrp.com

Piiq is currently part of the insurance operations of BGC Partners and is set to join The Ardonagh Group as part of its acquisition announced in May 2021*. The Ardonagh Group is the UK's largest independent broking group and a top 20 broker globally.

*subject to regulatory approval

SOURCE NFP Corp.

For further information: Kelly Jones, 512-697-6273, [email protected], https://www.nfp.com

Related Links

https://www.nfp.com

