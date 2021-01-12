NFP Continues Growth of Management and Professional Liability Practice in Canada with Addition of Industry Veteran Scott Saddington

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced that Scott Saddington has joined NFP in Canada as a senior vice president, financial lines.

Saddington joins NFP with over 28 years of industry experience. His expertise includes due diligence, negotiation and placement of directors and officers insurance, cyber liability, errors and omissions insurance, kidnap and ransom, employment practices liability, and fiduciary liability risk transfer insurance for large and complex risks. Saddington's global financial lines experience across a range of industries, as well as his mergers and acquisitions, tax indemnity and capital risk exposure placement success has made him a valued advisor in creating tailored solutions for his clients.

"Adding an industry veteran like Scott is another example of our commitment to building teams of experts to support clients across industries," said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP's P&C division. "We understand the value of investing in specialty talent to address the unique and complex needs that companies — including financial institutions — face in this dynamic world. We look forward to utilizing his industry knowledge and experience to help clients overcome significant challenges."

"I'm excited to join NFP and play an active role in driving growth across Canada," said Saddington. "NFP is focused on expanding capabilities to help clients solve problems and seize opportunities and I'm looking forward to contributing to these efforts."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 750 employees based in Canada, more than 5,800 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com/Canada to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

