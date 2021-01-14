Acquisition momentum continues, adding to NFP's existing expertise in high net worth personal lines

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of EdgeHill Insurance Brokers Ltd. (EdgeHill) in a transaction that closed on December 16, 2020.

EdgeHill, a P&C brokerage firm based in Toronto, Ontario, specializes in personal lines for high net worth clients, including home, auto, watercraft and personal excess liability, as well as commercial insurance and risk management services for a variety of industries. The acquisition of EdgeHill represents an opportunity for NFP to expand its expertise for high net worth clients in Canada, as well as incorporate additional service capabilities in its transportation and trucking specialty businesses. Patti Hull and Ross Schofield, principals of the firm, will join NFP as a vice president and a consultant, respectively. Hull will report to Brian Timmis, managing director of NFP in Canada's Private Client Group.

"We're thrilled to add the talent and relationships of the EdgeHill team," said Greg Padovani, president of NFP in Canada. "Through this acquisition we extend our connection to the Ontario market, positioning ourselves to create new opportunities and deliver more value to clients. Across the business we're building out our offerings and enhancing our capabilities in markets throughout Canada."

"Patti is a well-respected leader in the private client insurance space in the Greater Toronto Area," said Timmis. "Her expertise will complement our existing capabilities and drive growth in an important area of our business. As we continue to expand across Canada, we're happy to continue welcoming local talent with the ability to provide the solutions our clients need."

"NFP is focused on growth and delivering more value to more clients with an emphasis on building and maintaining relationships," said Hull. "I'm excited to join NFP and contribute to their success in the Canadian market, while preserving a personal connection to my clients with a new level of resources and expertise to support their needs."

