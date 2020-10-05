Beovu ® is an anti-VEGF treatment that offers patients extended treatment period between doses following initial dose with no compromise in efficacy 2,3

Positive recommendation by CADTH speaks to evidence and clinical benefit of Beovu®1

DORVAL, QC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce that Beovu® (brolucizumab injection) is now available in Canada for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The next-generation anti-VEGF therapy for wet AMD, offers the option for eligible patients to start on three-month dosing intervals after the loading phase2,3. Beovu® has been reviewed by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) and has received a positive recommendation for reimbursement by participating public health plans1.

With wet AMD, which can be aggressive in its progression, abnormal blood vessels form and grow under the central retina (macula) and cause it to swell up, distorting central vision. These abnormal blood vessels may leak fluid or blood in the eye, interfering with the macula's function and causing increasingly severe central vision loss.2,4

"Novartis has a deep history in ophthalmology and an ongoing commitment to eliminating preventable blindness by bringing innovative treatments to patients with serious eye diseases. We are dedicated to continuing to invest in research and as well as programs that improve the lives of people with wet AMD and are very proud to bring this latest advancement to Canadians," said Andrea Marazzi, General Manager, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "We are pleased that the clinical value and benefit of Beovu® have been recognized by CADTH and look forward to collaborating with decision makers to ensure access to Canadians in a timely manner."

AMD is the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 50, affecting more than a million Canadians. Symptoms of AMD involve loss of central vision, which is needed for recognizing faces, reading, driving and other daily activities. AMD comes in both dry and wet forms, with wet AMD being rarer and much more severe.4

"It's so easy to attribute a change in eyesight to getting older. We have been working hand in hand with Canadian vision organizations to drive the message across that any changes in vision should be immediately addressed. We know just how profound the impact of untreated wet AMD can be on a person's quality of life. Keeping up with injections may be challenging on older adults who are less inclined to want to visit clinics and hospitals. This is truer today than ever before," said Louise Gillis, President, Canadian Council of the Blind. "We are pleased that Beovu® is available in Canada. It's a new option that offers the potential for Canadians diagnosed with the leading cause of blindness to maintain their vision and not have to worry about frequent visits for their injections. Missing out on treatment could potentially be catastrophic for someone with wet AMD."

Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy is widely regarded as the standard of care for patients with wet AMD1. Approved by Health Canada in March 2020, Beovu® is the latest available anti-VEGF therapeutic advance, addressing the strong need for a treatment that reduces the need for frequent follow up.

Beovu® (brolucizumab injection) Important Safety Information

The full prescribing information for Beovu® can be found at: www.novartis.ca.

About Novartis in ophthalmology

At Novartis, our mission is to discover new ways to improve and extend people's lives. In ophthalmology, we develop and deliver life-changing medicines and therapies for diseases and conditions from front to back of the eye, enabled by data and transformative technologies. Our ophthalmic solutions reach more than 150 million people per year, from premature infants to the elderly.

About Novartis in Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2019, the company invested $51.8 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,500 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 105,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com .

CADTH Common Drug Review. CADTH Canadian Drug Expert Committee Recommendation, final – brolucizumab (Beovu). Available at: https://cadth.ca/sites/default/files/cdr/complete/SR0632%20Beovu%20-%20CDEC%20Final%20Recommendation%20–%20May%2025%2C%202020_for%20posting.pdf Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., Beovu® Product Monograph, September 30, 2020 . Dugel, Pravin, U. et al. HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Masked Trials of Brolucizumab for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration. AAO Journal; Volume 127, Issue 1, p72-84, January 1, 2020 . Available at: https://www.aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420(18)33018-5/fulltext, and Dugel PU, Jaffe GJ, Sallstig P, et al. brolucizumab versus aflibercept in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration: a randomized trial. Ophthalmology. 2017;124(9):1296–1304. doi:10.1016/j.ophtha.2017.03.057 Fighting Blindness Canada. Age-related macular degeneration: Overview. Available at: https://www.fightingblindness.ca/eye-diseases-pathways/age-related-macular-degeneration/

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

For further information: Novartis Media Relations, Lori Bogdanis, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Communications, +1 514 708 4801, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.novartis.ca

