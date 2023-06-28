MARKHAM, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - As its hockey-related presence continues to evolve, Hyundai Canada is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Connor Bedard, a rising hockey superstar and the consensus top prospect in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™. Bedard will represent Hyundai Canada through public appearances, social media, advertisements and more.

Hyundai Canada athlete, Connor Bedard (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

Hyundai's commitment to grassroots hockey initiatives began over a decade ago with Hyundai Hockey Helpers. In 2022, Hyundai Canada brought their hockey investment to the highest level by becoming the official Automotive Partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada through a multiyear deal, which is also the company's biggest partnership since its inception 40 years ago.

The agreement with Connor Bedard signals another hockey milestone for Hyundai Canada, as Bedard himself recently made hockey history. Earlier this month, Bedard won the CHL Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year awards, marking the first time since the Top Scorer award was introduced in 1994 that a player has won all three in a single season. At the NHL Awards™, Bedard was also named the recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence.

"We took our hockey involvement to the next level with the NHL and NHLPA partnership last year. Bringing one of the game's most elite young stars on board is both an honour and a natural next step," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Auto Canada. "On behalf of Hyundai Auto Canada, our customers, and our dealerships, we warmly welcome Connor to the Hyundai family, who is already an inspiration to so many already, and will inspire the next-generation of hockey fans."

"I am excited to partner with Hyundai Canada, they are a group that clearly shares a love of hockey and a commitment to celebrating the best of the sport at all levels across Canada," says Bedard. "I'm looking forward to working with the team."

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

Jenn McCarthy

National Manager, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 770-0842

[email protected]

Trevor Vandervelde

Coordinator, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 697-0863

[email protected]

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Awards name and logo and NHL Draft name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.