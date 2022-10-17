Next Edge Capital Corp. Announces Mutual Fund Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") announced today that the risk rating of Next Edge Strategic Metals and Commodities Fund (the "Fund") will be changed from "high" to "medium to high". Next Edge is the manager and trustee of the Fund.

The change is a result of an annual review by Next Edge to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered mutual funds.

About Next Edge Capital Corp.

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000. Next Edge Capital Corp. specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. news wire services.

SOURCE Next Edge Capital Corp.

For further information: Rob Anton, President, Next Edge Capital at (647) 274-6897 or via email at [email protected]