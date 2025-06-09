CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership completes rollover into CMP Next Edge Resource Class

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") is pleased to announce that CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership ("CMP 2023") has completed the transfer of assets into CMP Next Edge Resource Corp. in exchange for shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Class.

On the date of transfer, June 6, 2025, the net asset values for CMP 2023 were $726.9265 per Class A Unit and $761.8848 per Class F Unit and the net asset values for CMP Next Edge Resource Class was $7.0600 per Series A Share and $7.8296 per Series F Share. Upon the dissolution of CMP 2023, on or about June 19, 2025, shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Class will be distributed to the limited partners of CMP 2023 ("Limited Partners"). In the interim, Limited Partners can determine a value for their holdings in CMP Next Edge Resource Class by multiplying the number of Class A Units by 102.9641 and Class F Units by 97.3083 Series A and Series F Shares, respectively, of CMP Next Edge Resource Class. The net asset values per Class A Unit and Class F Unit of CMP 2023 will continue to be available on the website of Next Edge (www.nextedgecapital.com) until the dissolution of CMP 2023.

CMP Next Edge Resource Class is a class of mutual fund shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Corp. CMP Next Edge Resource Class is managed by Next Edge. The fundamental investment objective of CMP Next Edge Resource Class is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian resource companies that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics as well as other Canadian equities that offer the potential for capital appreciation.

Further information on CMP Next Edge Resource Class, including a copy of the simplified prospectus for CMP Next Edge Resource Class, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the investment fund profile of CMP Next Edge Resource Class.

About CMP®

CMP® is a brand with a long history having pioneered the creation of flow-through limited partnerships in the 1980s and, ever since, the CMP® Resource Limited Partnerships have offered investors nationwide the opportunity to benefit from Canada's compelling tax incentives aimed at supporting our national resource industry. Since their creation in 1984, the CMP® Resources Limited Partnerships have raised more than $2.9 billion and have negotiated more private placements than any other flow-through partnership brand in Canada.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Next Edge's current expectations regarding future events. Forward- looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Next Edge's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the future operation of Next Edge and the CMP flow-through limited partnership business. Next Edge does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

1. Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s)

SOURCE Next Edge Capital Corp.