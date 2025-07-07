CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Files Final Prospectus for an Offering of up to $50,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that CMP Next Edge 2025 Critical and Precious Metals Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") has received a receipt for its final prospectus dated June 30, 2025 in respect of an initial public offering (the "Offering") of up to a maximum of 2,000,000 of Series A Units and/or Series F Units (collectively, the "Units"), for a maximum offering size of $50,000,000.

The Units are being offered in all provinces in Canada at a price per Unit of $25.00 with a minimum subscription of 200 Units ($5,000). The Offering is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025.

The Partnership's investment objective is to provide holders of Units with capital appreciation and a tax-assisted investment in a diversified portfolio (the "Portfolio") of Flow-Through Shares (as defined in the prospectus) of Resource Companies (as defined in the prospectus) and additional securities, if any, that offer attractive risk-reward characteristics, and which primarily derive revenue from activities incurring Eligible Expenditures (as defined in the prospectus) in the mining and energy sector. The Portfolio will focus on Resource Companies incurring such Eligible Expenditures across Canada.

The Partnership intends to complete a liquidity event on or prior to September 1, 2026, pursuant to which investors in the Partnership will surrender their Units of the Partnership for shares of CMP Next Edge Resource Class, a mutual fund managed by the Manager.

The Manager has retained Palos Wealth Management Inc. to provide portfolio management services to the Partnership.

The Series F Units are designed for fee-based and/or institutional accounts and the Series A Units are available to all investors.

The syndicate of agents is being led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. as joint bookrunners and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., IA Private Wealth Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, CI Investment Services Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corp., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

Palos is a Montreal-based wealth and investment management firm with over 20 years of experience providing innovative investment solutions. Palos specializes in active portfolio management, focusing on delivering high-performing investment strategies and consistent, risk-adjusted returns tailored to the needs of their clients. With a proven track record in resource-focused investments and a commitment to excellence, Palos is a trusted partner for clients across Canada.

The Offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from any of the Agents. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning securities of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or in reliance on an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Fund's securities referred to herein in the United States.

