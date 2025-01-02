Next Edge Capital Acquires CMP Flow Through Business and forms CMP Next Edge

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") is pleased to announce that all necessary unitholder and regulatory approvals have been received and it has now closed on its previously announced transaction to acquire the CMP® flow-through business from Dundee Corporation.

This acquisition will create a newly formed resource focused asset management company, CMP Next Edge Corp., a joint venture with Mark Goodman, former President of Dundee Corporation. "Flow-through investing is critical to the mining industry, and we are proud to continue the legacy and commitment to junior miners." said Mr. Goodman.

Rob Anton, President of Next Edge mentions, "Canada is fortunate to have an abundance of resources that are critical to supporting the way of life for Canadians and those around the world. Continued investment into this sector and the future exploration of our valuable resources are key to our value as a country as well as the many jobs that it provides."

CMP® is a brand with a long history having pioneered the creation of flow-through limited partnerships in the 1980s and, ever since, the CMP® Resource Limited Partnerships have offered investors nationwide the opportunity to benefit from Canada's compelling tax incentives aimed at supporting our national resource industry. Since their creation in 1984, the CMP® Resources Limited Partnerships have raised more than $2.9 billion and have negotiated more private placements than any other flow-through partnership brand in Canada.

Dundee Resource Class will now operate as the CMP Next Edge Resource Fund and Next Edge will become investment fund manager and portfolio manager of both CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership and the CMP Next Edge Resource Fund. Palos Wealth Management Inc. has been engaged as the investment advisor to both CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership and CMP Next Edge Resource Fund, as well as future CMP Resource Limited Partnership offerings.

CMP Next Edge Corp. is committed to continuing to build and grow this business and is planning to launch new flow-through offerings, with the first one expected in the first half of 2025.

About Next Edge

Next Edge is an investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of alternative, private credit and value-added fund products in Canada. The firm is led by an experienced management team that has launched numerous investment solutions in a variety of product structures and has been responsible for raising over $3 billion of alternative assets since 2000.1 Next Edge specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian marketplace.

Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com or contact Next Edge at (416) 775-3600 or via email at [email protected].

About Palos Wealth Management Inc.

Palos Wealth Management Inc. is a Montreal-based wealth and investment management firm with over 20 years of experience providing innovative investment solutions. They specialize in active portfolio management, focusing on delivering high-performing investment strategies and consistent, risk-adjusted returns tailored to the needs of their clients.

As investment advisor, Palos Wealth Management Inc. will combine thorough fundamental research with a disciplined, bottom-up approach to investing. Having a deep understanding of the flow-through market and its implications for resource investments, they will prioritize selecting exploration companies that focus on critical minerals, and have experienced leadership, a sustainable financial position, high-grade assets and compliant resource estimates, and feasible infrastructure. With a proven track record in resource-focused investments and a commitment to excellence, Palos Wealth Management Inc. is a trusted partner for clients across Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Next Edge's current expectations regarding future events. Forward- looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Next Edge's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the future operation of Next Edge and the CMP flow-through limited partnership business. Next Edge does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

1 Please note that over CAD $2 billion of the CAD $3 billion of alternative assets raised relates to assets that were raised at a previous firm(s).

