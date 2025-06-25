NexLiving Communities Announces Adoption of Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan

HALIFAX, NS, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced that at its annual general meeting held on June 4, 2025, shareholders of NexLiving approved the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan (the "Plan") approved by the board of directors of NexLiving on May 2, 2025. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has provided conditional acceptance of the Plan, subject to the Company meeting all of the requirements of the Exchange.

The Plan replaces the Company's amended and restated incentive stock option plan and amended and restated deferred share unit plan. The principal amendments to such predecessor plans are to allow for the issuance of stock options, stock appreciation rights, deferred share units, restricted share units and performance share units pursuant to the Plan. The purpose of the Plan is to attract and retain directors, officers, employees, consultants and management company employees of NexLiving and to motivate them to advance the interests of the Company by affording them with the opportunity to acquire an equity interest in the Company through security-based compensation awards which are exercisable or can be settled by the issuance of common shares of the Company.

The aggregate number of common shares to be awarded under the Amended Plan will be a rolling maximum number that will not be greater than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares at any point in time. Given 32,690,316 common shares are currently outstanding, 3,269,031 common shares will be reserved for issuance under the Plan, subject to adjustment upon any increase in the number of common shares outstanding. The rules and policies of the Exchange provide that a rolling plan must be approved by the shareholders every year.

On June 24, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the issuance of 120,000 DSUs to directors and employees of the Company. The DSUs vest over three years in accordance with the provisions of the Company's omnibus equity compensation plan.

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute on its plan to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The properties offer a range of modern and updated suites, with a variety of amenities and features that allow residents to experience a hassle-free and maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving is committed to investing in its properties to ensure that they are modern and up to date. The Company currently owns 2,083 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has identified a number of attractive acquisition targets.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "projects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continues", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, management's expectations of meeting all the requirements of the Exchange and issuing future security-based compensation awards pursuant to the Plan. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, under NexLiving's profile, as well as under Risk Factors section of the MD&A released on April 25, 2025. Although forward-looking statements contained in this new release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this new release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information please contact: Stavro Stathonikos, [email protected], 416-876-6617