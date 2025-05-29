NexLiving Communities Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HALIFAX, NS, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has provided conditional acceptance of the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB"), subject to the Company meeting all of the requirements of the Exchange.

Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares ("Shares") in total, being approximately 9.6% of the Company's public float (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) as at May 26, 2025, during the 12-month period commencing June 2, 2025 and ending June 2, 2026.

The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company and will be facilitated by Raymond James. All Share purchases under the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and will be purchased for cancellation. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the NCIB will be financed out of the working capital of the Company.

The Board of Directors believes that the current trading price of the Company's common shares may, at times, undervalue the Company's business and future prospects. As a result, and depending on market conditions and other factors, the Board considers the shares may be an attractive investment and a prudent use of available funds. The NCIB is therefore viewed as being in the best interests of the Company and a means of enhancing shareholder value.

NexLiving purchased and cancelled a total of 235,700 Shares under the previous normal course issuer bid that expires on May 30, 2025 at an average cost of $1.715 per share.

A copy of the Company's notice filed with the Exchange may be obtained by any shareholder, without charge, by contacting [email protected].

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute on its plan to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The properties offer a range of modern and updated suites, with a variety of amenities and features that allow residents to experience a hassle-free and maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving is committed to investing in its properties to ensure that they are modern and up to date. The Company currently owns 2,083 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has identified a number of attractive acquisition targets.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "projects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continues", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, management's expectations of additional rental increases to come into effect by year end and the further enhancement of the Company's financial results. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, under NexLiving's profile, as well as under Risk Factors section of the MD&A released on April 25, 2025. Although forward-looking statements contained in this new release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this new release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE NexLiving Communities Inc.

For further information please contact: Stavro Stathonikos, [email protected], 416-876-6617