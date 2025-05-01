NexLiving Announces Investment in 169 Suite Portfolio in Winnipeg

HALIFAX, NS, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. ("NexLiving" or the "Company") announced today that it has acquired a 50% ownership interest in a portfolio comprising 169 suites across eight multi-residential properties located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The remaining 50% interest in the portfolio will continue to be owned by Halifax-based VIDA who will continue to act as property manager.

NexLiving's equity investment of $1.8 million was funded from existing cash on hand. The portfolio is currently financed with CMHC-insured mortgages totaling approximately $14.4 million, bearing a weighted-average interest rate of 2.72% and a remaining average term to maturity of approximately three years.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to NexLiving's diluted FFO per share.

About VIDA

VIDA has acquired over 3,200 units across 240 buildings in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba. VIDA's mission is to revolutionize affordable communities by reimagining the way people interact with their housing. It's about more than buildings – it's about tapping into people and their potential. By getting people actively involved in sustaining the community they want to live in, VIDA creates jobs, keeps costs low, preserves affordability and helps people get ahead. For more information about VIDA, please refer to their website www.vidaliving.ca.

About the Company

NexLiving continues to execute on its plan to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in bedroom communities across Canada. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The properties offer a range of modern and updated suites, with a variety of amenities and features that allow residents to experience a hassle-free and maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving is committed to investing in its properties to ensure that they are modern and up to date. The Company currently owns 2,083 suites in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. NexLiving has also developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. By screening the properties identified to match the criteria set out by the Company (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and recreation), management has assembled a significant pipeline of potential acquisitions for consideration by the Board.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "projects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "continues", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, management's expectations of additional rental increases to come into effect by year end and the further enhancement of the Company's financial results. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, under NexLiving's profile, as well as under Risk Factors section of the MD&A released on April 24, 2025. Although forward-looking statements contained in this new release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this new release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, NexLiving discloses financial measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include FFO, FFO per share – diluted, FFO payout ratio, Debt to GBV and same-property metrics (collectively, the "Non-IFRS Measures"). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A dated April 24, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this news release. Since these measures are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Company presents the Non-IFRS measures because management believes these Non-IFRS measures are relevant measures of the ability of NexLiving to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of these Non-IFRS measures is included in the MD&A dated April 24, 2025. The Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

