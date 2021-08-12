Newest Version of Next Pathway's Shift™ Tester Accelerates Testing Cycles, Speeds Cut-over to the Cloud by 70%

This Recent Addition to the SHIFT™ Migration Suite Enhances Test Automation and Data Validation

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Next Pathway Inc. the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced its next version of SHIFT™ Tester, engineered with enhanced data validation and test automation capabilities. The Software-as-a-Service solution automatically tests the three core areas that require validation as part of any cloud migration project: data, data quality and ETLs (extract, transform, load).

SHIFT™ Tester accelerates a large portion of the migration work dedicated to testing. For companies migrating their data to the cloud, the lion's share of testing performed – including developing and executing test cases and debugging any problems – is still accomplished manually, with many either offshoring the work or applying teams of developers and scores of testing engineers. SHIFT™ Tester automates and significantly improves the quality and quantity of data testing.

The SHIFT™ Tester solution is powered by a scalable, rules-based data profiling engine that provides greater visibility into your data to automatically and intelligently suggest which testing rules to apply -- and then automates the execution of those tests. It also tests the quality of the data you are migrating to your target system to ensure the data quality meets a high standard.

Next Pathway's SHIFT™ Migration Suite solves the core steps of cloud migration through automation, including end to end planning and scoping of legacy data sources, and code translation of various complex code types contained within legacy applications. With the latest version of SHIFT™ Tester, it also solves the complex challenges associated with workload testing and optimization.

"The final hurdle during any migration project is the testing and optimization phase," said Chetan Mathur, CEO, Next Pathway. "This next version of SHIFT™ Tester ensures that the full testing lifecycle is much faster and provides greater test coverage, which ultimately delivers a higher quality result. SHIFT™ Tester is another proof point of our continuing commitment to innovate and invest in automated technologies that make it easier for our clients to migrate to the cloud."

During a migration project, legacy code translation accounts for 35-40% of the difficulties encountered, while testing and validation challenges account for approximately 60%. "By automatically producing the test cases and then executing those test cases, this next generation of SHIFT™ Tester reduces data validation and test timelines by as much as 70%," added Mathur.

SHIFT™ Tester's data profiling engine allows Next Pathway to perform data testing on the most complex code types, such as those found in ETL pipelines and scripting frameworks.

Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges when customers are migrating complex on-premise applications to the cloud. SHIFT™ Tester expands on that strategy by applying automation to what is considered the most important and time-consuming part of any migration effort -- testing and optimization.

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

