Next Pathway Enhances its SHIFT Product Platform with AI-Powered Advancements to Reduce Cut-Over Time of Complex Data Warehouses including ETL Platforms to Cloud Targets

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration Company, announces significant improvements to its SHIFT Product Platform, powered by cutting-edge AI models and advanced infrastructure innovations. These enhancements elevate the platform's ability to streamline cloud migration projects, delivering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Our engineering team has integrated AI to revolutionize how CRAWLER360™ crawls data warehouses and data lakes—both cloud-based and on-premises. This new capability distills valuable insights from vast data environments, improving migration planning and empowering clients to better prepare for complex cloud migration initiatives. Using AI to improve our crawling capabilities has allowed us to deliver better, faster reports which detail code composition, job categorization, job and dataflows lineages as well as the ability to rationalize the components contained in a data warehouse prior to code translation. This is giving our customers great confidence in how we plan to tackle complex migrations.

Next Pathway's proprietary AI agent has significantly enhanced the capabilities of SHIFT® Cloud. Based on hundreds of successful cloud migrations, Next Pathway's team of engineers have developed an AI agent leveraging fine-tuned Large Language Models, specifically geared to migrating legacy code to cloud targets. This breakthrough is improving SHIFT's precision, speed and efficiency of code translations of legacy data warehouses and ETL platforms to leading cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure Platform, Microsoft Fabric, Databricks, Snowflake Data Cloud and Google Cloud Platform.

Next Pathway has also expanded its platform's scope to support SAS migrations, enabling clients with SAS workloads to migrate to the cloud faster than ever before. This broader source system support marks a significant milestone for organizations seeking comprehensive, automated cloud migration solutions.

"Never before has a cloud migration been easier and faster," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "As clients demand shorter turnaround times for their cloud migration projects, Next Pathway's innovations ensure we stay ahead of the curve by providing the fastest and most accurate solutions in the market.", Mathur added.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges our clients face when migrating legacy applications to the cloud. Our SHIFT Product Platform simplifies and speeds up the migration process for data warehouses and complex ETL platforms.

