Next Pathway Enhances its Migration Planning Tool, CRAWLER360, with AI-Powered Advancements

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration Company, announces significant improvements to its migration planning tool, CRAWLER360™, powered by cutting-edge AI models and advanced infrastructure innovations. These enhancements elevate the platform's ability to streamline cloud migration projects, delivering unprecedented speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Our engineering team has integrated AI to revolutionize how CRAWLER360 crawls data warehouses, data lakes and ETL Pipelines —both cloud-based and on-premises. This new capability distills valuable insights from vast data environments, improving migration planning and empowering clients to better prepare for complex cloud migration initiatives. Using AI to improve our crawling capabilities has allowed us to deliver better, faster reports which detail code composition, job categorization, job and dataflow lineages as well as the ability to rationalize the components contained in a data warehouse prior to code translation. This is giving our customers great confidence in how we plan to tackle complex migrations.

Four key features have been launched in this latest version of CRAWLER360:

Asset Analysis – a comprehensive overview of your legacy system by object type. Data Lineage – visual representation of the data flow and transformations in your legacy system. Job Lineage – illustrates the relationship between jobs, scripts and procedures. Asset Rationalization – insights into the modernization opportunities.

The output from CRAWLER360 provides users with the capability to:

Build scenario-based wave plans: Create cloud migration wave plans by tables, data warehouse or jobs dependent on specific applications.

Profile each ETL platform. Specify each job, control flow, data flow steps, sources and sinks for each ETL platform.

Automatically trigger the creation of test scripts to verify their cloud migration.

Download for off-line use. Download the output from CRAWLER360 for further analysis or pull the metadata into other data tools.

Next Pathway is now offering the enhanced version of CRAWLER360 as part of its Migrate360™ solution package — a complimentary 1-week technical migration assessment.

"Never before has a cloud migration been easier and faster," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "As clients demand shorter turnaround times for their cloud migration projects, Next Pathway's innovations ensure we stay ahead of the curve by providing the fastest and most accurate solutions in the market.", Mathur added.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges our clients face when migrating legacy applications to the cloud. Our SHIFT Product Platform simplifies and speeds up the migration process for data warehouses and complex ETL platforms.

