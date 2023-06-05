OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Young people play a vital role in shaping the future of Canada's low-carbon economy. The Government of Canada is investing in the potential of young people across the country to ensure they develop and bring their skills, knowledge and experience to the table as Canada seizes economic opportunities and builds a more sustainable future.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $30 million for job-creation and training opportunities over the next two years for youth in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and other related fields in the natural resource sectors that have positive environmental outcomes.

Participating organizations will create 960 green jobs and training opportunities for young people to gain valuable on-the-job experience and to continue careers in the fields of energy, forestry, mining, earth sciences and clean technology sectors. These jobs are now available through nine delivery organizations:

Funded for this important initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Science and Technology Internship Program (STIP), part of the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) to increase the employability skills of youth aged 15 to 30 and invest in building a diverse and inclusive workforce in the natural resource sectors. Creating green jobs will ensure that Canada's natural resource sectors remain a source of opportunity and prosperity as we transition to a low-carbon future.

Visit the Natural Resources Canada's STIP page to find out how to apply.

Quotes

"Our growing clean industries need talented and well-trained young people working in science and technology. Whether it's building electric vehicles, mapping clean energy sites or managing our growing smart-grids, the interns and trainees we are supporting today will be the leaders of tomorrow. A net-zero future means many more sustainable jobs, and today's investment is an important step toward creating them."

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy creates opportunities for youth to gain the skills, work experience and knowledge they need to find good careers. This investment in Natural Resources Canada's Science and Technology Internship Program is a fantastic way to help prepare youth for jobs in the net-zero economy."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"ECO Canada is proud to support and facilitate NRCan's Green Science and Technology Internship program, designed to build skilled capacity in the natural resource sectors by creating and funding employment opportunities for youth. With the increasing demand for environmental professionals in Canada, this program helps bridge the gap between qualified candidates and available jobs within the natural resource sectors."

Kevin Nilsen

President and CEO, ECO Canada

"We are thankful for the partnership with Natural Resources Canada that will help us support our Generation Power program and promote green jobs for Indigenous youth. As we move toward the transition to net zero, the role of Indigenous communities and businesses will increase, and skilled Indigenous youth will be a critical need for managing clean energy projects from conception to construction and through the life of the projects. We appreciate that Natural Resources Canada has identified this need with ICE and supports our goal to further advance Indigenous participation in the energy transition."

James Jenkins

Executive Director, Indigenous Clean Energy

"We are so proud of our collaboration with NRCan to grow a resilient and diverse workforce in the forest sector. Through the STIP Green Jobs program, PLT Canada has ensured that more than 90 percent of participants are from diverse backgrounds, including women, Indigenous youth and visible minorities. This funding will allow us to help youth gain the skills and experience they need to make a successful transition into the workforce. We know this program makes a difference, as 85 percent of PLT Canada's STIP-funded youth have found full-time jobs following their placements."

Kathy Abusow

President and CEO, Project Learning Tree Canada

Quick facts

S&T Internship Program (STIP) – Green Jobs provides funding to eligible employers across Canada to hire and mentor youth in the natural resource sectors, including in energy, forestry, mining and earth science.





to hire and mentor youth in the natural resource sectors, including in energy, forestry, mining and earth science. The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy is a horizontal initiative involving 12 federal departments and agencies, including Natural Resources Canada's STIP – Green Jobs, which supports youth to gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to make a successful transition into the labour market.





From 2017 to 2022, STIP – Green jobs created over 4,000 green jobs and training opportunities for youth in the natural resources sectors across Canada , incorporating many priorities of the modernized YESS, such as better serving youth experiencing barriers, and achieving results for Canadians.

Associated Links

Natural Resources Canada Green Jobs Program

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy

Jobs, Growth, and an Economy That Works for Everyone

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]