OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Calling all young innovators, entrepreneurs, and creative thinkers! Today, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF), in partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Canada, is pleased to unveil Ingenious+, a new national youth innovation challenge for 14- to 18-year-olds. Consisting of regional and national competitions, Ingenious+ will offer young innovators the opportunity to win cash prizes and mentorship opportunities.

"Innovation is all about making things better. Whether in the arts, sciences, technology, business or social innovation, there are many ways for young people to have an impact on their communities, our country, and the world," says Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the RHF. "The RHF is proud to be a catalyst for innovative and creative thinking, to inspire young people to think differently about the challenges we face and come up with solutions that have the power to change our lives for the better."

A culture of innovation is critical to our success as a country and to our recovery post-pandemic. The best way to grow a culture of innovation is to ensure young people have the opportunity to see innovation in action and understand that anyone can be an innovator, it just takes a problem, an idea for how to make it better, and the perseverance to see it through.

Ingenious+ will be supported by partnerships with JA Canada, Yukon University and other organizations, who will ensure youth will have access to support for their submissions.

"JA Canada is honoured to partner with the RHF to inspire young innovators across the country," says Scott Hillier, President and CEO of JA Canada. "Through our network of offices across the country, JA Canada will help deliver Ingenious+, creating the opportunity for young people to dream big and share their innovations with the rest of the country."

Ingenious+ will officially kick off in October 2021, with submissions open between October and February 2022. Numerous regional prizes of $1,000 plus mentorship opportunities will be awarded in early 2022. The national prizes – $10,000 for 1st place, $7,500 for 2nd place, and $5,000 for 3rd place – will be awarded during Canadian Innovation Week in May 2022. For more information, visit: ingeniousplus.ca

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is an independent and non-political charitable organization established to mobilize ideas, people, and resources across the country to tap into our national spirit and help realize our shared aspirations. The RHF works closely with many partners, including the Office of the Governor General, to connect, honour, and inspire Canadians across four key programmatic areas, including: (1) learning initiatives that strive for excellence and promote equality of opportunity; (2) strengthening Canada's culture of innovation, (3) widening the circle of giving and volunteering; and (4) building and celebrating excellence in Canadian leadership, and increasing public awareness about and commitment to Canada's multi-faceted democracy. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada is the largest youth business education organization in Canada with a national office and a national network of 14 locations serving students from coast to coast. JA Canada works in partnership with educators, volunteers and businesses to educate students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Learn more at www.jacanada.org.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

For further information: Media contacts: Mélanie Béchard, Senior Communications Officer, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-914-0651, [email protected]; André Gallant, Director, Programs & Charter Services, JA Canada, 647-428-6532, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rhf-frh.ca/

