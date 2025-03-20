New Video Demonstrates the Power of Telematics and Dash Cams for Improving Safety

The video features Roger Hoene, a 43-year trucking veteran at 3 Sisters Logistics , who swerved to avoid hitting a pickup truck that entered into his lane, rolling his truck as a result. "It was a beautiful day – bright and sunny – you couldn't have asked for a much better day to drive," Roger comments. "I was headed to the job site when a driver came out of a private driveway and never stopped."

Thanks to a combination of Geotab telematics and Lytx Surfsight® dash cams, 3 Sisters quickly provided authorities and insurers with collision reconstruction data and dash cam footage, clearing Roger of fault. "After seeing the video, the officer said our driver likely saved this kid's life," says Leslie Tarble, President and Co-Owner of 3 Sisters Logistics.

The onboard camera played a pivotal role in resolving the matter, helping the company avoid liability. "They are professional drivers, they do this for a living. And to have the evidence of a video camera to see what they see is priceless," comments Tarble.

Dashcam technology: a good thing for drivers

Initially skeptical of dashcams, Roger now sees their value: "I wasn't a big fan of putting cameras in trucks to begin with, I'm old school… But it turned out to be a good thing for me."

Tarble adds, "The video is pretty hard to watch knowing that someone you respect and care about is in that truck. One of the biggest challenges of running a trucking company is the safety component. Protecting the lives of people is really important to us. Not just complying with regulations, but going above and beyond."

"The 3 Sisters story is a powerful one and it's a perfect example of how industry-leading video safety technology helps to show the bigger picture," said Brendon Hill, Senior VP of Product at Lytx. "When fused with state-of-the-art telematics, the aperture widens even further and layers on more context to events like this. Our mission is to protect businesses' most valuable assets in motion, and we're extremely grateful that in this case, we helped to do that."

"This story is a testament to the strength of the Geotab ecosystem - when great partners come together, safety wins," says Vik Sridhar, Product Leader at Geotab. "By combining telematics, video, and expert fleet support, we are helping businesses like 3 Sisters protect their drivers and operate more efficiently. It's collaboration in action, and it's making roads safer."

30% Reduction in insurance premiums

Before implementing telematics and video through Geotab Reseller Argos Connected Solutions, 3 Sisters recognized the need to proactively manage safety and prevent rising insurance costs as their fleet grew. By deploying Geotab GO Devices and Lytx Surfsight cameras, they strengthened their relationship with their insurance provider and they saw a 30% ($45,000 per year) reduction in insurance premiums. Drivers feel more confident and reassured, knowing video evidence can protect them from false accusations.

"I can't say enough great things about the Argos team. They've been an amazing partner, helping us navigate technology options through Geotab," says Tarble. "As a small business, their expertise has saved me countless hours and allows me to make informed, quick decisions. I truly value and trust their guidance."

76% of truckers see risky behaviors on a daily basis

The 3 Sisters Logistics story reflects a recent Geotab report , finding that 86% of drivers believe the risk of driving accidents has increased in the last five years, while 76% observe an increased use of mobile phones while driving, and other risky road behaviors. These trends underscore the need for ongoing driver training and support.

To watch the full video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzGDeJvQNRQ&t=4s

About Lytx

Lytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx Vision™ Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning fleet safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 3.4 million drivers in more than 85 countries. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on X, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]