Unifying Vehicle Data for Enhanced Fleet Management, Efficiency, and Real-Time Insights

ATLANTA, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, and Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (Mercedes-Benz USA), a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions, today announced a joint initiative to integrate Mercedes-Benz connectivity services with Geotab's world-class fleet management platform for customers across the country. This collaboration delivers a seamless, factory-installed telematics solution that unifies data from both electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles within MyGeotab, providing fleet managers with enhanced visibility and actionable insights.

Geotab and Mercedes-Benz USA Announce Integrated Telematics Solution for Fleets (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

This new integrated solution allows for direct data transfer from Mercedes-Benz vehicles' factory-installed telematics hardware into MyGeotab, eliminating the need for additional aftermarket hardware installation. This not only saves time and money by avoiding vehicle downtime for installations but also streamlines operations for diverse fleets that include Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

"This year, we found that the average fleet includes vehicles from 13 different manufacturers. This can make fleet data management extremely complex. Geotab solves this issue for fleets by providing integrated solutions that enable comprehensive visibility across all vehicle types and manufacturers," said Rob Minton, Associate Vice President of Connected Car Business Development at Geotab. "Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz USA underscores Geotab's commitment to delivering a unified platform that simplifies mixed fleet management, enhances productivity, and provides high-quality data insights."

"We are excited to launch our new partnership with Geotab and supplement our fleet telematics offerings with Geotab's cutting-edge products," said Sabrina Stengel, Director of Digital Experience at Mercedes-Benz USA. "At Mercedes-Benz USA, we prioritize innovation and safety over all else, and we look forward to enhancing our fleet customer experience with Geotab's robust data analytics, flexible integrations and scalable platforms."

Fleet managers utilizing this integrated solution will gain access to an array of powerful tools and near real-time data at an enhanced frequency, including detailed GPS tracking, trip and activity reports, vehicle health diagnostics (such as battery, tire, and engine signals), EV charging status, and fuel consumption. The platform also enables automated warnings for vehicle health and other critical alerts, empowering proactive decision-making.

Geotab's long-standing OEM telematics expertise, developed over 10 years of collaboration with leading manufacturers, helps ensure that this integrated solution provides a robust, secure, and ready-to-go connected vehicle experience. This partnership further solidifies Geotab's position as a trusted partner for OEMs and fleet management globally, simplifying mixed fleet challenges and unlocking fleets' full potential.

This solution is compatible with most Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans in the U.S. from the 2019 model year onward, including popular fleet vehicles such as the Mercedes Sprinter and eSprinter vans.

Learn more about the Geotab Integrated Solution for Mercedes-Benz.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA , headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. Mercedes-Benz USA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 18 model lines ranging from the sporty GLA SUV to the flagship S-Class and the dynamic all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz USA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the U.S. More information on Mercedes-Benz USA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com. To learn more about all Mercedes-Benz entities in North America, visit https://group.mercedes-benz.com/northamerica/.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at media.mbusa.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

