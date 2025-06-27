Geotab Honored as a Leader in Sustainable Electronics Procurement with a 2025 EPEAT Purchaser Award

EPEAT award winners have cut over 500,000 metric tons of CO2 eq. collectively, reducing the impact of technology on the environment.

OAKVILLE, ON, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, has been recognized as a 2025 EPEAT Purchaser Award winner. The award comes from the Global Electronics Council (GEC), the non-profit organization that manages the EPEAT ecolabel. EPEAT allows Geotab to efficiently address the lifecycle impacts of the electronics we purchase, such as computers, displays and mobile phones.

Through EPEAT purchases last year, Geotab saved 49,000 kilograms of CO2 equivalents (kgCO2e) in GHG emissions, equivalent to taking 11 cars off the road for a year, and achieved energy savings of 200,000 kWh, equal to the average electricity consumption of 18 average U.S. households.

"Sustainable procurement is a cornerstone of our commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility," said Jordan De Jong, Vice President, Operations at Geotab. "Beyond managing risk and increasing efficiency, it allows us to actively reduce our environmental footprint, drive positive social impact throughout our supply chain, and accelerate our journey towards a more sustainable, safe, and net-zero carbon future. Receiving an EPEAT Purchaser Award underscores Geotab's dedication to these critical goals."

With electronic waste becoming one of the fastest growing sources of waste globally — over 60 million tonnes produced annually with less than a quarter collected and recycled — responsible procurement is more critical than ever. These products are more energy efficient, less toxic, longer lasting, and easier to recycle than products that do not meet EPEAT criteria while addressing labor and human rights issues along the entire supply chain. Buying these sustainable products ensures that Geotab's technology choices align with rigorous social and environmental standards, from raw material extraction to end-of-life.

Geotab's sustainable procurement delivers tangible results

Geotab's comprehensive sustainable procurement strategy and robust waste management practices have yielded significant environmental benefits:

Over 8,000 kg of non-hazardous waste saved

86.5% of waste diverted from landfill (global headquarters)

Increased energy efficiency

Promoted responsible recycling of Geotab products

The 2025 EPEAT Purchaser Award reinforces Geotab's ongoing efforts to drive meaningful progress towards its environmental goals through responsible procurement choices.

To learn more about Geotab's environmental and supply chain actions, explore the 2024 Sustainability and Impact Report, "Pragmatic solutions for a changing world."

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

