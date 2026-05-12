Canada ranks 22nd out of 37 peer countries on child well-being

UNICEF Canada urges all parties in Parliament to urgently adopt Bill S-212, a National Strategy on Children and Youth

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - UNICEF's latest Report Card 20 shows Canada's grades on child well-being are not improving and we continue to lag far behind peer countries. UNICEF Canada is urging the Prime Minister, the majority government, and all parties to urgently adopt Bill S-212, a National Strategy on Children and Youth , as a critical, comprehensive and coordinated plan of action where children are prioritized in all government decision-making.

"Child well‑being is shaped not only by national wealth, but by how evenly opportunity is shared," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada. "This report shows that economic gaps can lead to real differences in children's health, well-being, and skills development -- foundations that shape their future. Opportunity should not be determined by income or circumstance; Canada needs a national strategy for our young people to provide the framework, accountability, and coordinated action required to close these gaps."

UNICEF's Report Card 20 ranked Canada 22nd out of 37 peer countries like France and Ireland on the impact of economic inequality on children's well-being across key indicators like physical health, mental health, and skills development. Canada's disappointing ranking should be no surprise considering the stark reality facing children today:

One in five children in Canada are living in poverty today.

in Canada are Child mortality on the rise. At current rates, an estimated one in every thousand five-year-olds in Canada will not reach their 15 th birthday.

on the rise. At current rates, an estimated one in every thousand five-year-olds in Canada will not reach their 15 birthday. Canada continues to have one of the highest adolescent suicide rates among wealthy nations.

Urgent Action Needed by Parliament

As Ottawa sets its national priorities and strategies clearly on defense, trade and economic resilience, UNICEF Canada is urging the federal government and MPs of all stripes to match this ambition for the country's children by taking immediate action to pass Bill S-212 in the House of Commons.

The National Strategy for Children and Youth would see the creation of a coordinated plan of action across government departments and mandates that would be instrumental in stopping children across Canada from continuing to fall through the cracks. It would set quantifiable goals and indicators to measure progress over time and include youth voices in all consultations. The strategy would help ensure equal opportunity for all children regardless of economic background or geographical location.

Read about UNICEF Canada's Report Card 20 on our website: https://www.unicef.ca/en/unicef-report-card-20

YOUTH QUOTES:

"Canada's youth have perspectives and opinions on the policies and programs that impact their daily lives, but instead of being consulted, decisions are made on our behalf. This is why it's so important that Canada adopt a national strategy for children and youth to ensure our voices are heard and considered on all matters that matter to us. A national strategy will also ensure that children in every part of Canada have access to the same kinds of opportunities as children in the countries at the very top of the list."

- Lily YangLiu, UNICEF Global Youth Ambassador, Age 17 from B.C.

"Young people across Canada are stressed out about the rising costs facing their families, pressures of this economy and increased uncertainty about the future. We want more than promises from our government. We want measurable action, access to equal opportunities, and to be genuinely consulted on systems and decisions that will affect our future. It's time for a national strategy that will take all aspects of our lives into account so we can truly be builders of a stronger Canada."

- Isabella Yu Wen, UNICEF Canada Youth Advocacy Program, Age 18 from B.C.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canadian Unicef Committee

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