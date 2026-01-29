Annual Chefs for UNICEF Gala is Nova Scotia's premiere culinary event with global impact

One-of-a-kind tasting experience, exclusive auction experiences, and collective mission to help children

April 21st event in Halifax aims to raise a record-breaking $500,000

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada today unveiled the 12 top Nova Scotia chefs and restaurants who are donating their creativity, passion for community, and signature dishes to the 34th annual Chefs for UNICEF Gala taking place on April 21, 2026, at the Halifax Convention Centre. The event supports UNICEF's life-saving and life-changing humanitarian aid for children around the world and is known as Nova Scotia's premiere culinary event--and the most inspiring.

Since the mid-90s, the Halifax community has raised more than $4 million at the annual gala to support UNICEF--the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children--with funds raised to support children across nutrition, water, education, and healthcare. Together with the province's leaders, participating chefs and restauranteurs aim to help UNICEF raise a record-breaking $500,000 at this year's event.

"For more than 30 years, the Halifax community has shown up to champion UNICEF's global mission for children, making this gala one of our biggest fundraising events," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada. "Halifax's long legacy of giving has never been more important. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful and collective impact in the lives of children around the world who need our support."

The evening's menu features the crème de la crème of the Canadian culinary scene including reality show chefs, a global award-winning pizzamaker, a top local sommelier, and a global bartender of the year. The event's 600 guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind tasting experience across 12 food stations hosted by these renowned chefs and restaurants. Celebrated Dartmouth-based chef Andy Hay from Andy's East Coast Kitchen will emcee this year's gala.

"Food is how we take care of people, and every kid deserves to be fed, fueled, and loved," said Andy Hay, Andy's East Coast Kitchen, emcee for 34th annual Chefs for UNICEF Gala. "Supporting Chefs for UNICEF feels personal because food insecurity touches our own communities here in Atlantic Canada, while also impacting children around the world in devastating ways. This event is a chance for local chefs to come together, celebrate what we do, and turn it into something that truly matters, helping kids access the nutrition and support they need to thrive."

Top culinary experts participating in the 34th annual Chefs for UNICEF Gala on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the Halifax Convention Centre include:

Chef Kyle Campbell, Barrington Steakhouse

Chef Aaron Conrad, Gahan House Nova Centre

Chef Matt Kelly, Water Polo

Chef Mark Marchment, Bells Lane Kitchen at Purdy's Wharf

Keegan McGregor, The Highwayman (curating signature cocktails)

Chef Moira Murray, Ostrich Club

Chef Tim Palmer, Westin Nova Scotia

Chef Martin Ruiz Salvador, Beach Pea Kitchen and Bar

Alanna Steele, Ostrich Club (providing wine pairings)

Chef Frédéric Tandy, Ratinaud Charcuterie

Chef Cédric Toullec, Lou Pécou

Chef Gabriel Uggenti, 5 Fishermen

Grand Banker Bar & Grill

Lot Six

The event will also feature a live auction, exclusive auction experiences donated by the city's top businesses, and inspiring remarks from UNICEF Canada and others. In the lead up to the event, restaurant-goers will also start seeing the exclusive Chefs for UNICEF decal at participating restaurants across the city. Tickets are on sale now.

To purchase tickets, donate an auction experience or learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the 34th Chefs for UNICEF Gala website.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

