National Child Day Call to Action - Putting Children and Youth Back on Canada's Policy Agenda

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - On the heels of National Child Day, UNICEF Canada and partner organizations call on the Government of Canada and all federal parties to put children and youth at the centre of policy and investment. As we seek to build a stronger Canada, investing in children and youth is central to nation building and securing a prosperous future.

More than 30 years after ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and promising to eradicate child poverty, Canada is falling short of its commitments to ensure every child's right to survive, thrive, and participate.

Despite Canada's wealth, child well-being outcomes have stagnated. UNICEF's 2025 Report Card 19 ranks Canada 19th out of 36 high-income countries. Many nations are outperforming Canada on key indicators--but this is a policy choice.

Canada can, and must, choose differently.

A National Call to Action

Children are not a special interest group; they are rights-holders. Investing in them is a legal obligation and a moral imperative. It is also sound economic policy, key to building a stable and prosperous future.

Time for Transformative Action

Canada has the tools to rise to the challenge. More than half of OECD countries have national strategies for children and youth. UNICEF Canada urges swift passage of Bill S-212, An Act respecting a national strategy for children and youth in Canada, to ensure coordinated action across governments, in consultation with young people, Indigenous partners, and child- and youth-serving stakeholders. Priorities would include tackling child poverty and improving living standards. This is an act that will benefit all Canadians.

Renewing Global Leadership

Canada has long championed global child health and nutrition, gender equality, and humanitarian action. But today, global funding cuts and shifting priorities threaten millions of children. UNICEF Canada and our partners were disappointed to see Budget 2025's foreign aid cuts, which will have devastating consequences. We call on the federal government to prioritize investments in children and their families that uphold Canada's legacy of principled global leadership.

UNICEF Canada and our partners will continue to lead, advocate, and act to ensure no child is left behind.

The Undersigned…

BGC Canada

Campaign 2000: End Child and Family Poverty

Canadian Coalition for the Rights of Children

Children's Healthcare Canada

Equitas

Inspiring Healthy Futures

Jack.org

National Alliance for Children and Youth

Plan International Canada

Results Canada

Save the Children Canada

Students Commission of Canada

YMCA Canada

