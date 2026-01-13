$3.5 million grant to support an emergency space for children in Gaza

More than 1 million children in Gaza need child protection and psychosocial support

97% of schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed after two years of war

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Human Concern International (HCI) and UNICEF Canada announced a new partnership to support emergency programming for children in Gaza who continue to face violence amid a fragile ceasefire.

From left: Mahmuda Khan, CEO of Human Concern International and Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. (CNW Group/Canadian Unicef Committee) Logo for Human Concern International (CNW Group/Canadian Unicef Committee)

HCI's $3.5 million grant will fund the creation of an emergency space with 12 classrooms, for children to receive urgent mental health and psychosocial support, child protection, and informal learning. The space will support nearly 1,500 children--including those with disabilities--and will also serve as a safe gathering place for children to receive other life-saving humanitarian interventions.

"Children in Gaza are living through constant fear, loss, and uncertainty, and they need support now," said Mahmuda Khan, CEO of Human Concern International. "This partnership with UNICEF Canada is about creating a place where children can feel safe, receive care, and begin to recover from deep trauma. HCI is acting because every day without protection, learning, and mental health support puts more children at risk. We cannot look away while an entire generation is struggling to survive."

Emergency funding for children in Gaza

HCI is Canada's oldest Muslim international relief charity, and their emergency funding comes at a critical time for children in Gaza. More than two years of war has caused severe, widespread trauma and left more than 1 million children in urgent need of child protection, mental health services and psychosocial support --the equivalent of more than all grade 1 and 2 students across Canada combined.

The war has destroyed or damaged 97% of schools and left 700,000 children without access to formal schooling. Before the war, Gaza had one of the highest literacy rates in the world and was among the highest in the region for child school enrollment. But after two years without consistent access to education, critical gaps in learning have emerged.

UNICEF's emergency spaces, like the one being funded by HCI, help address these issues by creating structure, enabling healing and play, and serving as safe gathering spaces for children, while simultaneously creating better access to life-saving supports like nutrition, water and healthcare.

"Children in Gaza have lost so much after more than two years of war, including one of the fundamental milestones of childhood--the ability to simply go to school. With 97% of schools destroyed or damaged, HCI's investment comes at a critical time," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO, UNICEF Canada. "Their support will help us address lost gains in children's learning, provide access to urgently needed supports, and is a wonderful example of a Canadian organization investing to help children in times of crisis."

Key facts: Impacts of war on Gaza's children

More than 20,000 children killed, 44,000 injured in over two years of war; an average of no less than one child killed every day since the October ceasefire.

1.1 million children urgently need protection, mental health, and psychosocial support.

97% of schools were destroyed or damaged.

93 UNICEF-supported emergency spaces currently reaching 111,000 children (boys and girls) in Gaza, far short of meeting the needs of 700,000 school-aged children.

More than 200 million children around the world will need humanitarian assistance this year, including in Gaza.

Note for editors:

Multimedia materials (photos and b-roll) are available here for download.

About Human Concern International

Human Concern International (HCI) is Canada's first and oldest Muslim charity. Entrenched in all our work is our vision for a world without poverty and injustice. Since its inception, HCI has provided humanitarian aid and development support to tens of millions of individuals and families around the world as per our mission to save lives and move people from crises to sustainability through emergency response, education, healthcare, livelihoods, water and sanitation, and child sponsorship programs. For HCI, charity starts at home, and we uplift our community in both times of need and celebration.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

