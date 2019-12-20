New trans-Atlantic social innovation research to address environment, health, youth and Indigenous topics

Canadian researchers feature prominently in nine of 10 international projects funded

OTTAWA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) of Canada and the Fonds de recherche du Quebec- société et culture (FRQSC) are pleased to announce the awardees of the Trans-Atlantic Social Innovation call, designed to foster social innovations, including new practices that can better address social challenges.

Funding organizations from Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom have partnered to support this series of trans-Atlantic and multinational research projects. Ten social innovation research teams have been selected for funding through the 2018 Trans-Atlantic Platform (T-AP) Social Innovation funding opportunity.

The project teams will do interdisciplinary research on social innovation topics and approaches, including in the arts, the environment, Indigenous research, sustainable development, history, education, social activism and health care, and youth.

Some of the diverse issues being examined through a trans-Atlantic lens include social innovation management for bioplastics, archeological and linguistic research to understand the social, political and cultural dynamics of Indigenous communities in Brazil, solutions for engaging and empowering marginalized youth through art and design, and social pharmaceutical innovation to fulfil previously unmet medical needs.

Nine of the 10 projects include researchers from different academic institutions across Canada. Canada is contributing more than $1.1 million for these projects, including $890,000 from SSHRC, and $225,000 from the FRQSC.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support initiatives like this that celebrate the great work being done by our social sciences and humanities researchers. The T-AP program helps to bring together our best and brightest researchers from across the Atlantic to help us better understand our societies, the challenges we face, and how we move forward together to build a better, more inclusive tomorrow. I am proud to see Canadian researcher feature so prominently, and look forward to seeing the work that results from these fascinating projects."

—The Honorable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Trans-Atlantic Platform provides immense opportunities for diverse, talented researchers from both sides of the Atlantic to collaborate in addressing their countries' shared social issues. We are proud to support our Canadian researchers in this initiative. Their expertise will contribute to innovative insights and developments in the social sciences and humanities at home and around the world."



—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council; and Co-chair, T-AP Steering Committee

"Interdisciplinary research is a source of social innovations capable of addressing the societal challenges that we have to face. These crossed views from several countries should enrich our understanding of the world and guide our actions."



—Louise Poissant, Scientific Director, Fonds de recherche du Québec - Société et culture

T-AP is a collaboration among key research funders and facilitators in the humanities and social sciences from South America , North America and Europe .

, and . T-AP brings together funders, research organizations and researchers to engage in transnational dialogue and collaboration.

The 2018 T-AP Social Innovation Call was the first on this topic, and builds on past collaborative activities under the T-AP Digging into Data Challenge.

