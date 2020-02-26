New tools help Canada's Public Relations professionals navigate ethical issues

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian public relations professionals now have access to new tools designed to provide support to practitioners facing common ethical dilemmas and encourage ethical decision-making and practices across the industry.



Published today by the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), the CPRS Decision Tree is modelled on a similar guide developed by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in the United Kingdom. The Decision Tree is comparable to a flow chart, guiding members through a series of questions and decision points that ensure relevant laws, regulations, the CPRS Code of Professional Standards and other personal considerations are taken into account, before action is taken. Members of the CPRS will also have access to senior members of the College of Fellows for informal conversations.

CPRS is a society of more than 1,500 public relations professionals. Members work to maintain the highest standards and to share a uniquely Canadian experience in public relations.

"CPRS is the champion for the industry in Canada," said CPRS National President Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS. "We advocate for ethical PR by supporting our members, all of whom agree to adhere to the Code of Professional Standards; providing training and practical tools to members to help them navigate challenging ethical issues; and taking a stand against breaches of ethics."

The Society has committed to elevating the profession in the new CPRS Strategic Plan with a focus on developing an advocacy program, further advocating for the ethical practice of public relations, and enhancing the Code of Professional Standards with appropriate policies.

Members agree. More than half of members who responded to the 2019 Member Survey, conducted by Leger 360, report that belonging to the CPRS adds credibility due to the Code of Professional Standards and that setting professional standards and regulating the profession was the number one role of professional associations in the future.



"In 2017, in the midst of a global discussion on ethical PR and 'alternative facts', CPRS led the way with a white paper and a strategic framework that turned talk into committed action," Vrsnik said. "In the coming months, we will fulfill that commitment and demonstrate that for Canada's PR professionals, ethics matter."



About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

