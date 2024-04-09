TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - April 9, 2024 – Tim Hortons is helping Canadians step up their drinkware game with the new 2024 Everyday Drinkware Collection available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

The 2024 Everyday Drinkware Collection includes a variety of sizes, formats and stylish designs:

Two other colour options – aqua and iridescent – are also available exclusively on TimShop.ca, featured on the Tims app (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) New Tim Hortons Everyday Drinkware Collection features a jumbo 1.2L/40oz straw tumbler and a selection of other stylish stainless steel cups (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

1.2L/40oz straw tumbler , keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours, available in black





, keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours, available in black 740mL/24oz straw tumbler , keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, available in beige or black





, keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, available in beige or black 590mL/20oz and 473mL/16oz stainless steel travel mugs, keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for six hours, available in a stylish beige or black

"Canadians love to take their favourite Tims beverages with them on the go and there's something for everyone in our new Everyday Drinkware Collection to help you keep your coffee hot or your Quencher cold on your Tims Runs," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons Canada.

"We're really excited to be offering Tims fans a great new selection of versatile drinkware, including our very own jumbo sized straw tumbler, that's modern, stylish and really functional – they can keep drinks cold all day long and our travel mugs keep drinks hot for up to six hours."

In addition to the 2024 Everyday Drinkware Collection items available at participating Tims restaurants in beige or black, two other colour options – aqua and iridescent – are also available at TimShop.ca.

Also on sale now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada is a Tims 60th anniversary commemorative mug.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]