New survey shows that Canadians are unprepared for today's financial challenges

Data from Co-operators finds majority of Canadians have no financial plan and nearly half worry about covering basic expenses

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - New survey results released today by Co-operators find that only a third of Canadians (33 per cent) are feeling positive about their financial situation. As record level inflation and affordability challenges persist, almost half (45 per cent) are worried their income won't keep pace with their basic expenses this year.

"The current economic climate continues to apply significant financial pressure on Canadians," said Rob Wesseling, President and CEO at Co-operators. "With so many Canadians worrying about making ends meet and so few leveraging a financial plan to guide them, it's clear that credible financial advice and education is needed now more than ever, to empower Canadians with the solutions and support they need to navigate today's affordability challenges."

The survey found that financial planning is a key ingredient in alleviating Canadians' financial concerns. Among those who do not have a plan, one-third (33 per cent) say they would feel better about their financial situation if they had a one. Of those who work with a Financial Advisor, a majority agree that their advisor helps them feel confident about their financial decisions (58 per cent) and worry less about their financial situation (56 per cent).

The survey also found that, those who do work with a Financial Advisor, when compared to those who do not, are:

Forty-two per cent more likely to say they can cover basic expenses and set money aside for savings.

Twice as likely to feel their investment habits are setting them up for future financial success.

Twice as likely to feel positive about their current financial situation in general.

"The survey results are crystal clear: financial advice is a critical tool that's proven to help Canadians feel more confident about their financial futures," said Jessica Baker, Vice President of Co-operators Advisor Network. "Many people feel they don't know how to save or believe they can't put money aside – a feeling that's especially acute during tough economic times. The good news is, there are ways to cover basic expenses today while putting a little away for tomorrow."

For those unsure where to start, Baker offers the following tips to Canadians:

Reach out to an advisor. Speaking to a licensed Financial Advisor is the first step to feeling better about your finances. A Financial Advisor can help you build a plan that considers your budget and needs. Set your savings and investing goals. Saving and investing can start with any amount of money. Whether it's your first home, an emergency fund, or a dream vacation, having tangible goals can help you create a financial plan that works for you. Leverage an RRSP or TFSA. Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) and Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) do more than help Canadians save for retirement. No matter when you start, money contributed to an RRSP or TFSA can help you pay less income tax, enjoy tax-deferred investment growth, and benefit from compound interest.

About the Survey

The national online survey of 1,500 adult residents of Canada was conducted between January 12-16, 2023. The sample was randomly drawn from a panel of potential survey respondents (Leger Opinion). Post-stratification weights were applied to the sample based on 2016 census population parameters to ensure representation by province, age, and gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ± 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

Mutual funds are offered through Co-operators Financial Investment Services Inc. to Canadian residents except those in Québec and the territories. Segregated funds and annuities are administered by Co-operators Life Insurance Company. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to cooperators.ca/mutualfunddisclosure for details.

Co-operators® is a registered trademark of The Co-operators Group Limited. © 2023 Co-operators Financial Investment Services Inc. © 2023 Co-operators Life Insurance Company.

