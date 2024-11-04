Approximately 300,000 Canadians are living with IBD, with the number projected to grow to 470,000 by 2035.1

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") announces new data highlighting the impact Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) has on Canadians. The data reveals insights into how the disease affects daily life, the challenges to timely access to care and treatment, and the unmet need to prioritize mental health support for those living with IBD.

The Takeda 300,000 Reasons Why Survey ["the survey"], conducted by Leger, a leading North American market research firm on August 21 – 28, 2024, surveyed 251 Canadians, which included 130 people living with IBD and 121 caregivers for people with IBD.2

The survey is part of Takeda's 300,000 Reasons Why campaign, which seeks to highlight the urgent need to address the challenges faced by Canadian IBD patients and elevate the standard of care. Its findings emphasize the often-overlooked mental health impacts of the disease, revealing how they affect various aspects of patients' lives.2

According to the survey findings, two thirds (63%) of Canadians living with IBD have experienced mental health issues due to their condition, with half (51%) reporting feelings of anxiety. Seven in 10 (67%) report social impacts, limiting intimate relationships, connections with family/friends, and ability to participate in activities, while 90 per cent reported that missed time and decreased productivity affected their school or work. 2

"During my last flare I started feeling the full effect of this diseases on my mental health - from losing my job, feelings of isolation, failed therapies and the impact on my family – it was just all becoming too much," said Carla Bertelli, a patient living with IBD from Calgary, Alberta. "When I raised concerns with my doctor, no support or resources were provided – they weren't equipped to treat the whole person."

The survey further reveals that 3 in 4 Canadians believe there is insufficient mental health support for those living with IBD, with 9 in 10 IBD patients indicating that mental health support should be an important part of IBD treatment planning.2

"For many patients living with a chronic disease like IBD, we know there is a link between their mental health, symptoms, quality of life and overall treatment outcomes," said Dr. Yvette Leung, Associate Clinical Professor, in the Division of Gastroenterology at the University of British Columbia's Department of Medicine. "Investing in an integrated care approach will help us address all facets of patient care – from training physicians and nurses to identify symptoms earlier, to having robust treatments options to allow for personalized care and patient choice, to addressing the real need for psychological support that is associated with chronic diseases like IBD."

The survey also highlights the impact of other challenges IBD patients in Canada are facing. These challenges, which are highlighted in the 300,000 Reasons Why: Revealing the Impact of Key Challenges in IBD Care in Canada Overview, include delays in diagnosis and access to care.2

Additional insights reveal:

3 in 4 (77%) Canadians report challenges in accessing adequate and timely medical care. 2

7 in 10 patients reported having to try other medications before finding one that worked. 2

81% of Canadians have experienced negative health impacts due to challenges including, worsened symptoms and compounding medical issues.2

"At Takeda, we believe a holistic approach to care is vital to ensure that patients have access to the care they need, including mental health supports," said Vatro Mateljic, General Manager of Takeda in Canada. "As the prevalence of IBD is set to rise in Canada over the next decade, we hope that highlighting these key challenges can help shape and elevate the future of IBD care that meet the needs of Canadian patients."

To learn more about the data results and the importance of mental health and IBD, click on the following link: https://takeda.info/3YLJmZD

About Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

IBD, a complex, unpredictable, and chronic disease, refers to the inflammation of the small or large intestines. Crohn's disease (CD) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC) are the two most common forms of IBD. 3 Symptoms of IBD can include abdominal pain and cramping, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, unintended weight loss diarrhea, and rectal bleeding. 4 IBD can be found in all ages, however it is most commonly diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40.4 It is important for patients to consult their physicians, gathering information on IBD and all available treatment options.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments.

TAKEDA® and the TAKEDA Logo® are registered trademarks of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, used under license.

References:

____________________________________ 1 Kuenzig et al. The 2023 Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Canada: Direct Health System and Medication Costs. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10478805/ 2 Takeda Canada Inc. (2024). Takeda 300,000 Reasons Why Survey. Conducted with participants from the Leger Opinion Panel. September 2024. 3 Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/ibd/what-is-IBD.htm#:~:text=Inflammatory%20bowel%20disease%20(IBD)%20is,damage%20to%20the%20GI%20tract. 4 Crohn's and Colitis Canada. What are Crohn's and Colitis. Available at: What are Crohn's and colitis? - What are Crohn's and Colitis - Crohn's and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca). Accessed October 17, 2024.

