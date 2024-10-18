EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal government and Edmonton 2 Spirit (E2S) announced $6.84 million in funding for 24 supportive living homes for Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ community members removing themselves from gender-based violence in greater Edmonton and surrounding Northern Alberta communities.

The project, owned and operated by E2S, will be developed into two, energy efficient buildings with 24 supportive living spaces, including transitional homes and shelter spaces, for all societies of Two Spirit peoples. These homes will cater to their unique needs including vulnerability to violence, trauma and further marginalization affecting their physical and mental health. Support programs and services will be available on-site through trained support staff, ensuring residents have the resources needed to heal and rebuild.

The federal government is dedicated to enabling Indigenous communities reach their housing goals through various programs and initiatives, including the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI). A subsidy for ongoing operations and support will also be provided by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). Construction will begin this fall and the first building is expected to be completed in 2025.

Total funding for this project is as follows:

$6.84 million from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

from the federal government through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Subsidy from ISC for ongoing operations and support

"Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ community members face steep housing and social obstacles across Canada – but especially in Alberta. They deserve a safe space to call home. So we're delivering just that. Today, we're investing $6.84 million in 24 supportive living homes right here in Edmonton. This means more homes for our Indigenous Queer neighbours, more affordability and one fewer obstacle for them to overcome." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Everyone deserves to live in safety and dignity. Our support for the Peyakôskân Centre is vital in addressing critical service gaps by establishing a dedicated space for Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ and gender diverse individuals facing gender-based violence. This center will offer culturally appropriate programs, services, and resources to help them rebuild their lives and reclaim their identities. Today's groundbreaking marks a significant step toward creating a more equitable Canada for all." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible of FedNor

"Our way as Indigenous People is to ensure that we have every opportunity walk in a healthy way, Physically, Mentally, Emotionally and Spiritually, and to support each other in that journey. With affordable and safe housing, 2 Spirit and gender diverse people have opportunity to find our balance, and live a healthy way after experiencing violence. We can then grow to support others as they walk their own journeys, our ways, Indigenous ways, 2 Spirit ways, because we are all related." – Quinn Wade, Housing Manager of Edmonton 2 Spirit Society

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, $115+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The $724.1 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North.

was launched in to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional homes for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and in the North. The funding is part of the $724 .1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which:

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

